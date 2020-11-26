NZ v WI 2020: West Indies’ predicted playing XI

The first T20I match between the West Indies and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park on Friday. All the West Indies players have cleared COVID-19 tests and have reached the venue for the match. The final practice sessions are now going on at Auckland, and the match will begin at 11:30 AM IST (07:00 PM local time).

As fans get ready for the much-awaited encounter, let us look at West Indies' probable starting XI ahead of their first T20I against New Zealand.

Check out: 5 player battles to watch out for in NZ-WI T20Is

West Indies predicted XI

Batsmen

Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher has earned a recall to the international T20 side as the wicket-keeper batsman based on his performances in the CPL. He scored 211 runs at 127.9 for St Lucia Zouks.

Advertisement

Brandon King, on the hand, did not have a good outing in this year's CPL, scoring just 116 runs from 11 innings. However, the selectors have decided to show faith in him and Fletcher and King are likely to open for the West Indies.

Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran are obvious choices for the number three and four slots. Both plays will come into series after having decent seasons in the IPL.

Choosing a player for the number five position is a bit tricky. Rovman Powell is a candidate who brings experience, but he is coming off an awful CPL season. He averaged under 12 runs an innings at a poor strike rate of 87. On the other hand, Kyle Mayers scored 222 runs from just 9 innings for Barbados Tridents, striking at 111.6.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard

When it comes to the all-rounders, skipper Kieron Pollard is the most obvious selection. Keemo Paul might also make the eleven on the back off decent performances in the CPL. He averaged 15.4 with the bat and picked up 9 wickets in 9 games at 7.3 runs an over with the ball.

Advertisement

Fabian Allen is a good fielder and a good striker of the ball and can contribute at least 2-3 overs with the ball. However, he played his last competitive match in March this year. The West Indies may still want to start with Allen but will know that the player could be a little rusty.

Check out: Most numbers, most numbers and other numbers from NZ-WI T20Is

ARRIVAL: FINALLY, the #MenInMaroon players who participated in the IPL have joined the rest of the squad in Auckland!



Skipper, Kieron Pollard, is relieved to be out of quarantine! 😅#NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/nGQ8eIj6JX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 26, 2020

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell made a good start to IPL 2020. However, he struggled as the season progressed and did not get a chance to go back into the playing eleven. The player's wicket-taking ability, though, makes him a must pick in the West Indies' playing eleven.

Advertisement

If you have a decent leg-spinner in your side, it can add a lot of value in the T20 format. Hayden Walsh Jr. is exactly that kind of a player. He picked up 7 wickets from 8 games in the CPL, at an average of 7.7 runs an over.

Kesrick Williams had a good CPL season as well and picked up 13 wickets. Williams also has the ability to hit the long ball and should make the West Indies' starting eleven.

Playing XI

Andre Fletcher (wk), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr.