NZ vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2024 T20 World Cup match

New Zealand (NZ) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in match number 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8. The Group C match will begin at 5:00 am IST (June 8) and 7:30 pm local time (June 7).

The Kiwis will be featuring in their first match of the T20 World Cup. They may have not won the tournament, but have been impressive just like in the 50-over World Cup. They were not among the favorites in the 2021 edition played in the UAE, but ended up reaching the final. New Zealand reached the semis in 2022 as well, going down to Pakistan by seven wickets in Sydney.

Afghanistan got their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign underway with a crushing 125-run win over Uganda in Guyana. Batting first, they put up 183-5 on the board as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 off 45) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 off 46) added 154 for the opening wicket. Fazalhaq Farooqi then claimed 5-9 as Uganda were bundled out for 58 in 16 overs.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand and Afghanistan have clashed only once in the T20I format so far, with the Kiwis winning the game in Abu Dhabi by eight wickets.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

The only T20I match played between New Zealand and Afghanistan took place during the 2021 World Cup. Batting first, Afghanistan were held to 124-8, a total New Zealand chased down in 18.1 overs.

What happened when New Zealand met Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup?

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2021 T20 World Cup match played in Abu Dhabi. They, however, struggled to make an impact and were restricted to 124-8 despite Najibullah Zadran's 73 off 48.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult starred with 3-17, while Tim Southee claimed 2-24. In the chase, Kane Williamson top-scored with 40* off 42 balls, while Devon Conway hit 36* off 32 and Martin Guptill 28 off 23.

