NZ vs AUS 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20I series in India

The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series is set to start on Wednesday, February 21, with the first game to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. It will be a three-match series between the two finalists of T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia and New Zealand have been quite competitive at the recent ICC events and have also played thrilling encounters against each other. The two teams are now set to face off in a T20I series in New Zealand for the first time since 2021.

The last time the Aussies visited New Zealand for a T20I series, they lost the five-match rubber 2-3. Mitchell Marsh's men will be keen to avenge that series loss over the next few days.

Several big names of the T20I world like Marsh, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson will be in action during the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the upcoming series.

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series 2024 schedule (Timings in IST)

The three-match T20I series will be played from February 21 to 25. Wellington's Sky Stadium will host the first match, while the other two T20Is will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. All three matches have different start times. Here is the schedule with match timings in IST:

1st T20I - February 21, 11.40am, Sky Stadium, Wellington.

2nd T20I - February 23, 12.40pm, Eden Park, Auckland.

3rd T20I - February 25, 6.30am, Eden Park, Auckland.

NZ vs AUS T20I telecast channel list in India

Amazon Prime Video will livestream the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series in India to subscribers. This series will not be telecast on any Indian TV channel. In New Zealand, the series will be live on TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+.

Here is the telecast channel list for the three T20Is between New Zealand and Australia:

India: Amazon Prime Video (live streaming)

New Zealand: TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

