NZ vs BAN 2023: McLean Park, Napier pitch history and T20I records

McLean Park will host the first T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand today. After defeating Bangladesh in the ODI series, the Blackcaps will be keen to continue the winning momentum in the shortest format of the game.

On the other side, Bangladesh will try to finalize their team combinations for the T20 World Cup 2024 by performing well in the series against New Zealand.

Napier has hosted some high-scoring T20I matches in the past. Before the venue hosts the first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of this ground.

McLean Park, Napier T20I records and stats

Napier has hosted five T20Is so far, with teams batting first winning twice, teams batting second winning twice, and one match ending in a tie. New Zealand has a 2-2 win-loss record at this venue, with both victories coming against the Bangladesh team.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from the previous T20Is hosted by Napier:

T20I Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 241/3 - England vs. New Zealand, 2019

Lowest team total: 141/8 - Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2020

Average Run Rate: 8.98

Highest individual score: 103* - Dawid Malan (ENG) vs. New Zealand, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/17 - Mohammed Siraj (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2022

Average first innings score: 178

McLean Park, Napier pitch report

The pitch report for the first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss happens. Generally, the conditions in Napier have been helpful to the batters.

If New Zealand bat first, it should be a high-scoring contest, while Bangladesh's batters will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to achieve success on New Zealand's soil.

McLean Park, Napier last T20I

The last T20I match at McLean Park ended in a tie. It featured India and New Zealand, and the match happened on November 22, 2022. Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips guided the Blackcaps to a 160-run total.

Chasing 161 for a win, India were 75/4 after nine overs when rain interrupted the proceedings. In the end, the game ended in a tie via D/L method.

Eight sixes were hit in that match between India and New Zealand. A total of 14 wickets fell, with spinners accounting for one of them.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 160 (Devon Conway 59, Mohammed Siraj 4/17) tied with India 75/4 (Hardik Pandya 30*, Tim Southee 2/27) via D/L method.

