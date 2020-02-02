NZ vs IND 2020: 3 Kiwi players who disappointed the most in the T20I series

It was a series to forget for Tim Southee

When the Indian team reached New Zealand to play a 5-match T20I series, not many expected Virat Kohli and co. to whitewash their opponents. The cricket universe backed the Men in Blue to better their T20I record in New Zealand but ultimately, the Kiwis proved to be no match for their rivals.

The experienced campaigners did not play with much responsibility while the team's marquee fast bowlers were out with injury. New Zealand's upcoming stars tried their best to give India a run for their money, however, the experienced Indian players got the better of them in all the games.

There will be a lot of questions in the Kiwis' camp after this series and here are the 3 players from the home side who disappointed the most.

Special Mention - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor had a strike rate of 131.74

Even though Ross Taylor ended the series as the third most successful batsman, the right-handed batsman could not finish off the games for New Zealand. He aggregated 166 runs in 5 matches which includes two half-centuries. He fared well in the series opener but after that Taylor did not make much impact.

He killed the innings' momentum in the second match with a slow knock of 18 runs while he could not deliver the goods in the final overs during the next two games. Taylor scored a fifty in the final match but still New Zealand lost the match. He will have to work on his finishing skills as he is the most experienced player in the New Zealand squad.

If the big players do not take the responsibility then the entire pressure will come on the inexperienced youngsters. The fans witnessed the same thing in this series.

#3 Mitchell Santner

Had Santner performer well with the bat, the scoreline of the series could have been different

Mitchell Santner featured in the team as the premier spin bowling all-rounder, however, he could not live up to the expectations in either of the two departments. He featured in all the 5 matches for New Zealand where he picked up only 3 wickets while leaking runs at an economy rate of 8.40.

There were a lot of right-handed batsmen in the Indian team and hence, Santner could have performed better. Talking about his batting performances, there were three occasions where New Zealand needed him the most but he failed. The three instances came in the final three T20Is.

Being an all-rounder, the left-handed batsman could have provided the finishing touch to the run chase but he could not get going in the middle.

#2 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill was the least successful batsman from New Zealand

Martin Guptill has been New Zealand's go-to batsman in the Powerplay overs but the right-handed batsman could not showcase his talent in the 5-match series. He could only score 100 runs in 5 innings ending the series with an average of 20. His highest score in this series was just 33.

Despite playing so much cricket in New Zealand, Guptill could not tackle the Indian pacers. He failed to take the advantage of the small grounds as he hit only 6 sixes in the series. His partner, Colin Munro outshone him by scoring 178 runs in 5 games.

#1 Tim Southee

Tim Southee led New Zealand in the final two matches

With Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson out due to injuries, a lot was expected from the team's lead fast bowler, Tim Southee. Being the team's vice-captain, Southee had the onus of guiding the other bowlers in the side. Instead, the other bowlers performed way better than him.

Southee could take only 3 wickets in the entire series while giving away runs at a hammering rate of 9.87. He had the responsibility of winning the matches for the team by bowling yorkers in the Super Over but he allowed India to take control of the things by giving them half-volleys.

Barring his 2/20 in the second T20I match, there is nothing that the Northland-born player would like to remember about this series. He even had a chance to emerge as a hero with the bat in the final T20I, however, Jasprit Bumrah rattled his stumps in the 19th over.