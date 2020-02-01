NZ vs IND 2020: Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Pandya has been nursing a chronic back problem

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India’s test series against New Zealand, BCCI have confirmed. The Mumbai Indians star recently failed a fitness test and consequently had to pull out of India A’s tour against New Zealand A, with Vijay Shankar being drafted as a replacement.

BCCI have now released a statement confirming the same, stating that Pandya will continue his bid to regain match fitness at the NCA in Bengaluru after undergoing back surgery in October.

“He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone. Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness,” the BCCI statement read.

This news will come as a personal setback to Pandya who was hoping to make a comeback into the national fold and regain his spot in the playing XI.

In Pandya’s absence, the Indian team have tried using Shivam Dube in the all-rounder's role and the experiment has yielded mixed results, with the southpaw failing to leave a lasting impression.

India will take on the Kiwis in a two-match Test series slated to be held at Wellington and Christchurch respectively.