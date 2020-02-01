×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

NZ vs IND 2020: Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 14:14 IST

Pandya has been nursing a chronic back problem
Pandya has been nursing a chronic back problem

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India’s test series against New Zealand, BCCI have confirmed. The Mumbai Indians star recently failed a fitness test and consequently had to pull out of India A’s tour against New Zealand A, with Vijay Shankar being drafted as a replacement.

BCCI have now released a statement confirming the same, stating that Pandya will continue his bid to regain match fitness at the NCA in Bengaluru after undergoing back surgery in October.

“He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone. Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness,” the BCCI statement read.

This news will come as a personal setback to Pandya who was hoping to make a comeback into the national fold and regain his spot in the playing XI.

In Pandya’s absence, the Indian team have tried using Shivam Dube in the all-rounder's role and the experiment has yielded mixed results, with the southpaw failing to leave a lasting impression.

India will take on the Kiwis in a two-match Test series slated to be held at Wellington and Christchurch respectively.

Published 01 Feb 2020, 14:14 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Yesterday
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us