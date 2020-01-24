NZ vs IND 2020: KL Rahul talks about keeping wickets for India; says he's enjoying the additional responsibility

24 Jan 2020

Rahul revealed that he's enjoying keeping wickets for his country

After scoring a quickfire 56-run knock in India’s thumping six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I in Auckland, KL Rahul spoke about why he’s enjoying keeping wickets for the team.

Rahul was given wicket-keeping responsibilities in the ODI series against Australia after Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion in the first match in Mumbai.

Ever since, the Kings XI Punjab star’s glovework has been extremely nifty and sharp, which prompted skipper Virat Kohli to entrust him with keeping wickets for the New Zealand tour as well.

Speaking at the post-match press conference of the first T20I, Rahul explained how standing behind the stumps helps him understand the nature of the pitch, which he then communicates to the skipper and the bowlers.

Although he’s been given wicket-keeping duties in the national setup for a prolonged period for the very first time, Rahul was quick to remind everyone that he’s regularly kept wickets for Karnataka and his IPL franchise as well.

He also revealed that the added responsibility of keeping wickets is something that he enjoys a lot, stressing that the pro-active nature that the role requires keeps him on his toes.

"I am honestly loving it, in the international stage it might look that I am new to wicket-keeping, but I have done this role in the domestic cricket. I have done it for my IPL franchise, I enjoy staying behind the stumps," Rahul told reporters after the first T20I.

"It gives me a great idea of how the pitch is playing then I can pass on the message to the skipper and bowlers. Wicket-keeping requires you to be proactive. I am enjoying the responsibility," he added.