NZ vs IND 2020: Rohit Sharma credits Mohammed Shami for victory; says it was his final over that won India the game

Shami got rid of Williamson and Taylor in the last over of the match to take the game to a Super Over

Rohit Sharma doffed his hat to compatriot Mohammed Shami and credited him for India's series-clinching victory, stating that it was the 29-year-old pacer’s heroics in the last over that won the Men in Blue the game in Hamilton and not his two sixes.

India and New Zealand played out an absolute belter in the third T20I, with the game going into a Super Over after the Kiwi’s failed to cross the finish line in their pursuit of 180 runs.

Heading into the final over, New Zealand needed nine runs to win the match and keep the series alive, and they had captain Kane Williamson on the crease alongside Ross Taylor to finish the task.

After being dispatched for a six by Taylor on the first ball of the final over, Shami held his nerve and orchestrated an emphatic comeback.

He first dismissed Williamson, whose blitzkrieg inning of 95 runs was the highlight of the night and then got rid of Taylor on the last ball when New Zealand needed one run to secure victory.

Sharma hailed the pacer’s exploits in the final over, stating that given the fact that there were two set batsman on the crease and he had to defend only nine runs, Shami’s composure in the face of adversity was what took the game to a Super Over and got India the eventual victory.

“I think Shami’s last over was crucial. That actually got us the victory, not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs,” Sharma told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“It’s not easy, with the dew, with the wicket settling in nicely. And two set batsmen batting there as well.

One batsman was batting on 95 and the other one of their most experienced player. So, hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and get to a super over.”