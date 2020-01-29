×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

NZ vs IND 2020: Rohit Sharma credits Mohammed Shami for victory; says it was his final over that won India the game

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 20:08 IST

Shami got rid of Williamson and Taylor in the last over of the match to take the game to a Super Over
Shami got rid of Williamson and Taylor in the last over of the match to take the game to a Super Over

Rohit Sharma doffed his hat to compatriot Mohammed Shami and credited him for India's series-clinching victory, stating that it was the 29-year-old pacer’s heroics in the last over that won the Men in Blue the game in Hamilton and not his two sixes.

India and New Zealand played out an absolute belter in the third T20I, with the game going into a Super Over after the Kiwi’s failed to cross the finish line in their pursuit of 180 runs.

Heading into the final over, New Zealand needed nine runs to win the match and keep the series alive, and they had captain Kane Williamson on the crease alongside Ross Taylor to finish the task.

After being dispatched for a six by Taylor on the first ball of the final over, Shami held his nerve and orchestrated an emphatic comeback. 

He first dismissed Williamson, whose blitzkrieg inning of 95 runs was the highlight of the night and then got rid of Taylor on the last ball when New Zealand needed one run to secure victory.

Sharma hailed the pacer’s exploits in the final over, stating that given the fact that there were two set batsman on the crease and he had to defend only nine runs, Shami’s composure in the face of adversity was what took the game to a Super Over and got India the eventual victory.

“I think Shami’s last over was crucial. That actually got us the victory, not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs,” Sharma told reporters in the post-match press conference.
“It’s not easy, with the dew, with the wicket settling in nicely. And two set batsmen batting there as well.
One batsman was batting on 95 and the other one of their most experienced player. So, hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and get to a super over.”
Published 29 Jan 2020, 20:08 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us