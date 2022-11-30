NZ vs IND 2022: 3 Indian players who could be key in the third and final ODI 

Following a washed-out second ODI in Hamilton, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns for the third and final one-day international at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, scheduled to be played on Wednesday (November 30).

Though the visitors have no chance of winning the series, they may fancy tying it by capturing the Christchurch ODI. The BlackCaps, who won the opening ODI by seven wickets, currently lead the three-match series.

With the absence of regular stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the Men in Blue have several young individuals aiming to make their presence felt on the big stage.

While New Zealand will be eyeing a win to clinch the series, India will have everything to play for in a contest that beckons to be a crackling one.

Ahead of yet another exciting encounter, let's take a look at three Indian players who will hold the key in the third ODI against the Kiwis:

#1 Shubman Gill

New Zealand tour 2nd ODI

A player of sheer class and elegance, Shubman Gill has been a revelation since opening for India in the 50-over format. His firm front-foot strokes are a delight to watch, coupled with his attitude of mixing caution with aggression.

With 625 runs at an average of just under 80 across just 11 ODI innings so far this year, Gill has provided India with rapid and steady starts in almost all games in 2022.

After hitting his fourth ODI half-century in Auckland, which included three lusty sixes, the Punjab-born batter looked in sublime touch in Hamilton as well. Gill remained stranded on 45 from 42 balls in the second ODI before the game was abandoned due to rain.

Gill's free-flowing striking will once again be crucial for India if they want to pile up a huge score on the board.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav during the 2nd ODI

No other player is having as stellar a year as Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai lad has been achieving new heights every time he steps onto the field in the blues of India, providing the fans with utter joy through his outlandish batting abilities.

Suryakumar has been the highest run-getter in white-ball cricket so far this year, toppling records for fun. While his T20 record is unassailable, the same cannot be said about his 50-over game.

However, given his immaculate form, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he produces something special on Wednesday. SKY looked ominous during his fiery knock of 34* runs from 25 balls in the previous ODI and will look to stamp his authority on opposition bowlers once again.

The game in Christchurch will also mark Suryakumar's last international fixture in 2022 and undoubtedly the flamboyant batter will look to leave his mark in some style.

#3 Umran Malik

Umran Malik during the 1st ODI

An exciting talent with vast potential to achieve, a lot will be riding on Umran Malik's shoulders for India in the upcoming one-day international.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer proved lethal in his debut game in Auckland, finishing with figures of 2/66. The express bowler was the sole bright spot in the Indian attack as he harried the Kiwi batters with his pace. He dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell with wide deliveries and even had New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in trouble at times.

Malik's hit-the-deck steaming deliveries might well cause havoc in the Kiwi batting lineup on a pitch that suits pace bowling in Christchurch. With no senior pacers included in the team, the tourists will be hoping that Malik can maintain his momentum and finish the series on a high.

