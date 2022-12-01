NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during 3rd ODI in Christchurch 

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30, resulted in a tie, giving New Zealand their second consecutive ODI series triumph against India.

The hosts, with their full-fledged unit, have won the three-match ODI series by a 1-0 margin, thanks to their seven-wicket triumph in the opening match in Auckland. The ensuing second fixture was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

The Indian batters managed to score a modest 219 before being bundled out in 47.3 overs after being put to bat first in the third ODI of the rubber. With each taking three wickets, pacers Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell starred in the show for New Zealand.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



New Zealand won the series 1-0



#crickettwitter #indvsnz No result due to rain 🌧️New Zealand won the series 1-0 No result due to rain 🌧️New Zealand won the series 1-0 #crickettwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/keerfRj1rs

Chasing 220, the hosts enjoyed a terrific start by the openers, especially by Finn Allen, who scored a well-made 57 off 54 balls. New Zealand were in a comfortable position at 104/1 after 18 overs when rain became strong enough to prevent further play.

Just two more overs, and we would have had a result, with New Zealand way ahead – by 50 runs – on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) score. Unfortunately, for the Kane Williamson-led unit, it wasn't to be as they had to settle for a draw.

The third ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, however, saw a slew of records broken. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Tim Southee is now New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Tim Southee bowls during the New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI.

A bowler with a special knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals, Tim Southee has been a great servant for New Zealand over the years.

In the third ODI against India, Southee recorded a significant personal milestone to his name as the wily pacer became the third-highest ODI wicket-taker for the Blackcaps.

Picking up two scalps on Wednesday, the right-armer took his ODI wicket tally to 204 in 149 innings. He overtook retired all-rounder Chris Harris, who took 203 wickets in his ODI career.

Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori tops the list with 297 wickets in 291 ODIs, followed by Kyle Mills with 240 scalps in 170 ODIs.

#2 Shubman Gill is now the Indian with most runs after first 15 ODI innings

Shubman Gill batting during New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Despite failing to impress and making just 13 runs off 22 balls in Christchurch, Shubman Gill etched a remarkable batting record to his name.

Owing to an immaculate start to his ODI career, the Punjab-born cricketer now has the most number of runs after the first 15 one-day international innings among Indian batters.

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill Not the results we wanted but some great memories and learnings Not the results we wanted but some great memories and learnings 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/PXQg7vNvQW

In his 15-game ODI career so far, Gill has amassed 687 runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of just under 100. This is a record for any Indian batter in their first 15 innings in ODI cricket.

Interestingly, Gill's teammate Shreyas Iyer previously held the record with 686 runs in the said period.

#1 Team India have now got bowled out the most number of times in ODIs

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Team India's batters didn't have an ideal day against New Zealand in the third ODI as they were skittled out for 219 in 47.3 overs.

Unfortunately, for them, this has now earned the Men in Blue an unwanted record to their name. After being bowled out on Wednesday, India have now been bowled out on 285 occasions in ODI cricket - the most by any country in the world. India have participated in 1014 one-day internationals in total.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #indvsnz Team India got bundled up for just 219 runs 🏏 Team India got bundled up for just 219 runs 🏏#crickettwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/2wxi1ni8TY

India surpassed Sri Lanka on the list, who have been bowled out 284 times in 878 ODIs.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes