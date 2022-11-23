NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during the tied T20I in Napier 

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday (November 22), resulted in a tie, giving India yet another bilateral triumph. The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, have won the three-match T20I series by a score of 1-0 thanks to their 65-run triumph in the second match.

The New Zealand batters managed to score a modest 160 before being bowled out in 19.4 overs after choosing to bat first. With each taking four wickets, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj starred in the show for India.

Unfortunately, for the hosts, only four Kiwi batters managed to reach double digits with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scoring half-centuries.

Chasing 161, the visitors endured a poor start, losing three wickets inside the first three overs. Skipper Pandya, however, came in and went on an attacking spree, taking India to 50/3 in five overs.

Soon, Suryakumar Yadav was bowled out by the Kiwis in the sixth over, keeping them in the game. However, the rain began to pelt down after nine overs. India were 75/4 at that stage, exactly at the DLS par score at that point. A fascinating interaction was thus brought to an abrupt stop.

The tied game on Tuesday saw a slew of records broken. Let's take a look at three of them:

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first-ever player to bowl 100-plus overs in T20Is in a calendar year

India's leading T20I wicket-taker, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etched a unique feat to his name on Tuesday. The right-armer became the first-ever player to bowl 100-plus overs in T20 internationals in a single calendar year.

The Meerut-born bowler, who has been a regular fixture in the Indian T20I side since his comeback, has bowled a total of 102.4 overs in 2022 so far - the most by any player in T20 internationals in a single year.

He is followed by Joshua Little, who has bowled 98.2 overs for Ireland in T20Is so far this year.

#2 This was the first instance when two Indian bowlers took a four-wicket haul each in a T20I game

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, two bowlers who performed extremely well together, were the standouts for India on Tuesday. The duo were potent enough to take wickets in almost all their spells, bagging as many as eight wickets between them.

While with his left-arm angle, Arshdeep took 4/37, Siraj used his great line and length to great effect and registered his career-best figures of 4/17.

Interestingly, this was the very instance where two Indian bowlers grabbed a four-wicket haul each in a T20I encounter.

Apart from this, Arshdeep has now also become the Indian with the best bowling strike rate in T20Is in a single year. The Punjab lad has struck every 13.3 balls he has bowled in 2022 so far.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav has now bagged the most 'Player of the Series' awards for India in T20Is in a single year

2022 has been a record-breaking year for Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai batter, who is currently at the top of the world, has been shattering records for fun for some time now.

With his incredible performance in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, Suryakumar reached another milestone as he now becomes the Indian with the most 'Player of the Series' awards in T20Is in a single calendar year.

The Mumbai Indians hitter received his third such award on Tuesday, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of claiming two Player of the Series awards in 2016. Bhuvneshwar is also on the list after winning the award twice in 2022 so far.

