NZ vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the 1st T20I in Wellington 

Following their semi-final exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, India are ready for a new challenge as they prepare for a white-ball series against New Zealand comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs away from home.

The first T20I between the two teams will take place on Friday, November 18, at the Sky Stadium situated in Wellington.

In the absence of senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, the Indian side will attempt to regroup itself under the direction of Hardik Pandya and will also look to try out a few different individuals as well.

The hosts, on the other hand, will line up as they did in the World Cup, barring one or two changes in their bowling department.

The match in Wellington offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Glenn Phillips needs just 28 more runs to become New Zealand's leading T20I run-scorer in a single year

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Perhaps New Zealand's best T20I batter currently, Glenn Phillips was simply sensational for the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup Down Under, scoring 201 runs at a fantastic strike rate of just under 160.

With also a century at the showpiece event, Phillips has amassed a total of 650 runs in 17 T20I innings so far this year.

If the middle-order batter manages to score 28 more runs in the upcoming game against India, he will become New Zealand's highest T20I run-getter in a single calendar year.

The record is currently held by Martin Guptill, who mustered 678 runs in 18 T20I innings in 2021.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav needs just 6 more boundaries to become the 1st Indian to hit 100 T20I boundaries in a calendar year

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

If Phillips is New Zealand's best batter, Suryakumar Yadav is the No.1-ranked T20I batter. Enjoying a terrific purple patch, the Mumbai lad has already shattered multiple records this year and is on the verge of breaking another milestone.

Having smashed as many as 94 boundaries in 29 T20Is so far this year, Suryakumar is just six more hits away from becoming the first-ever Indian to strike 100 T20I fours in a calendar year.

Overall, if the 32-year-old reaches the landmark, he will become only the second player after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to receive the landmark. Rizwan hit 119 boundaries in 29 T20Is for Pakistan last year.

Suryakumar's 60 sixes so far this year are already the most a batter has hit in a single year.

#1 India are on the verge of becoming the team with the most international matches played in a year

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

When they step onto the field on Friday, Team India will create history in world cricket as the Men in Blue will become the nation with the most matches played in a calendar year.

India, who played their 61st international game this year in the second semi-final against England in the T20 World Cup, will surpass Australia's record of 61 international matches in 2009.

The upcoming T20I in Wellington will mark India's record 62nd game of the year.

