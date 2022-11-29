The third and final ODI of the ongoing India vs New Zealand series will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, 30 November.

While the visitors don't have a chance of winning the series, they can level it by emerging victorious in the Christchurch one-day international. The Kane Williamson-led unit currently leads the series 1-0, winning the first game before a washout in the second fixture.

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, Team India did well to breach the 300-run mark in the opening fixture. However, the bowling attack, with only five bowling options, looked clueless against Tom Latham's devastating innings.

While the Men in Blue didn't get a chance to bowl in the previous game, they will hope for a better return on Wednesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be eyeing their second consecutive ODI series win against India. New Zealand have a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience and will start as favorites.

The match at Hagley Oval also offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#1 Tim Southee can become the third-most successful New Zealand bowler in ODIs

Tim Southee is the leader of the New Zealand bowling attack

Tim Southee, the most experienced player in the current New Zealand line-up, has been a constant wicket-taking threat throughout his international career.

With 60 wickets in just 29 matches across formats for the Black Caps this year, the skilful pacer has been the Kiwis' highest individual wicket-taker this year. If Southee manages to scalp two more wickets in the upcoming ODI, he will become the third-leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in 50-over cricket.

In his 150-game ODI career, Southee has taken 202 wickets, one less than retired all-rounder Chris Harris, who is just above him with 203 wickets from 250 matches.

Daniel Vettori tops the list with 297 wickets in 291 ODIs, followed by Kyle Mills with 240 in 170 ODIs.

#2 Shubman Gill is on the verge of becoming the Indian batsman with most runs after first 15 ODI innings

Shubman Gill has been in good form in ODIs this year

Shubman Gill's start to his career in 50-over cricket has been phenomenal. The talented youngster has mustered 674 runs at an impressive average of 61.2 and a strike rate of above 100 across his 14 games.

After winning the Man of the Series award on the tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe, Gill has shown great form in the ongoing series also. The Punjab-born batter has scored 95 runs, being dismissed just once in the two ODIs against the Kiwis.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shubman Gill in ODIs:



- 9 (21).

- 7 (11).

- 33 (39).

- 64 (53).

- 43 (49).

- 98* (98).

- 82* (72).

- 33 (34).

- 130 (97).

- 3 (7).

- 28 (26).

- 49 (57).

- 50 (65).

- 45* (42).



- 674 runs at an average of 61.27 and 100.45 Strike Rate in just 14 innings. Shubman Gill in ODIs:- 9 (21).- 7 (11).- 33 (39).- 64 (53).- 43 (49).- 98* (98).- 82* (72).- 33 (34).- 130 (97).- 3 (7).- 28 (26).- 49 (57).- 50 (65).- 45* (42).- 674 runs at an average of 61.27 and 100.45 Strike Rate in just 14 innings. https://t.co/Ke6g69kkCT

The upcoming game will hand Gill an opportunity to make another mark. If he manages to score at least 13 more runs, Gill will become India's highest run-getter after first 15 innings in this format.

The record is currently held by teammate Shreyas Iyer, who amassed 686 runs in his first 15 50-over games.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav can become the player with maximum sixes across formats in a single calendar year

Suryakumar Yadav has been in devastating hitting form this year

Undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world currently, Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying a purple patch this year.

Asserting his dominance over the opposition bowlers, the Mumbai lad has been scoring runs for fun, largely due to his free-flowing strokeplay.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



However, he doesn't have significant numbers while playing the off drive, having been dismissed five times



#CricketTwitter #NZvIND #NZvsIND Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of above 350 while playing the paddle scoop, inside out shot as well as the pickup shot in T20Is 🤯However, he doesn't have significant numbers while playing the off drive, having been dismissed five times Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of above 350 while playing the paddle scoop, inside out shot as well as the pickup shot in T20Is 🤯However, he doesn't have significant numbers while playing the off drive, having been dismissed five times 👀#CricketTwitter #NZvIND #NZvsIND https://t.co/yqe9dShxE2

Having already toppled several records, Suryakumar is on the verge of breaking another record, if he bats against New Zealand in Christchurch.

SKY, who has hit a total of 74 maximums so far this year, can become the player with most sixes across formats in a single calendar year. The record is currently held by another Mumbai batter - Rohit Sharma - who clobbered 78 sixes in 2019.

If Suryakumar manages to hit five sixes on Wednesday, he will surpass the current Indian skipper's record.

