NZ vs PAK 2020: "Every player dreams to play Test cricket and my goal is also the same," says Haris Rauf

Pakistan's rising star Haris Rauf will play for his country in the upcoming T20I series against the New Zealand cricket team. Before Pakistan's New Zealand tour, Rauf took part in a press conference, where he mentioned playing Test cricket is his ultimate goal.

"Every player dreams to play Test cricket and my goal is also the same. I'm trying to learn fast and soon make my name in Test cricket too," Haris Rauf said.

🤯 Haris Rauf is returning!



2020 up to its old tricks, @HarisRauf14 is now available from early January and will return to the @MCG 💚#TeamGreen — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 11, 2020

The Melbourne Stars player added that he idolized legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis and tried to master yorker-bowling skills like him.

"He (Waqar) was a specialist in yorkers, and I am also trying to learn from him on how to use the crease and bowl those yorkers. I try to emulate that in the matches too as you don't have to be predictable in modern-day cricket," Haris Rauf continued.

The Pakistan cricket team could not train for some time because of the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp. However, Haris Rauf mentioned that the squad was getting into the groove with some practice matches in New Zealand.

Haris Rauf has played ten international matches for Pakistan cricket team

What a memorable journey it was. A ride full of passion & emotions. LQ did really well & fell just a little short. @babarazam258 bhai was so brilliant Congratulations KK. Will come back even stronger with 1 desire, that glorious🏆. I owe this to people of Lahore. pic.twitter.com/h223rWX75V — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) November 18, 2020

Haris Rauf came into the spotlight with his terrific performances in the Big Bash League. The right-arm fast bowler soon broke into the Pakistan cricket team and played two ODIs and eight T20Is for them.

The 27-year-old pacer has picked up 12 wickets in the global arena so far. Speaking of his numbers in first-class cricket, Haris Rauf has seven wickets to his name in three first-class games.

He is still developing his red-ball game. Seeing his white-ball success, the cricket universe can say that Haris Rauf could become a match-winner for Pakistan in the most extended format also.