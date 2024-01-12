NZ vs PAK head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series will take place from January 12 to 21 across four stadiums in New Zealand. It will be a five-match series, which will help both nations prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand and Pakistan battled in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Men in Green won that match and knocked the Kiwis out of the competition. Kane Williamson and Co. will be keen to avenge that defeat in the upcoming series.

Before the New Zealand vs Pakistan series commences, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20I cricket.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand by 20-13. The two nations have crossed swords 34 times in the shortest format of the game, with one match producing no result.

Although Pakistan lead the overall head-to-head record against the Blackcaps, the Men in Green have been winless in the last three T20Is between the two teams. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

T20I matches played: 34

Matches won by New Zealand: 13

Matches won by Pakistan: 20

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head record in NZ

New Zealand have a thin lead of 8-7 in the head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is on home soil. The Kiwis have hosted the Men in Green for 15 T20Is and have emerged victorious on eight occasions.

The last time New Zealand hosted Pakistan for a T20I was on October 14, 2022. Pakistan won that game by five wickets. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats in New Zealand:

Total matches played: 15

Matches won by New Zealand: 8

Matches won by Pakistan: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Last 5 New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I match results

Pakistan hosted New Zealand for a T20I series last year in April. It was a five-match series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The Men in Green won the first two fixtures, while the Kiwis won the third and fifth matches. The fourth game did not produce any results.

Teams batting first won three out of the five matches of that series. Here's a summary of the five T20Is:

NZ (194/4) beat PAK (193/5) by 6 wickets, Apr 24, 2023. NZ (164/5) vs. PAK - No result, Apr 20, 2023. NZ (163/5) beat PAK (159) by 4 runs, Apr 17, 2023. PAK (192/4) beat NZ (154/7) by 38 runs, Apr 15, 2023. PAK (182) beat NZ (94) by 88 runs, Apr 14, 2023.

