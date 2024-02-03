NZ vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs South Africa Test series 2024

The New Zealand vs South Africa Test series will start tomorrow morning. It will be the first Test series of New Zealand's 2024 home season. The Blackcaps will be keen to start the home season on a winning note.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be the underdogs in this series because they have been forced to assemble a second-string squad due to the SA20 tournament at home. South African captain Neil Brand is all set to make his Test debut in this series, along with several of his teammates.

Before the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record in Tests

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against New Zealand by 26-5. The two teams have crossed swords 47 times in the longest format of the game, with 16 matches ending in a draw.

Although the Proteas have dominated New Zealand in this format, they will find it extremely difficult to defeat the Kiwis in this away series. The inexperience in the squad may hurt South Africa a lot.

On that note, here's a summary of the overall head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 47

Matches won by New Zealand: 5

Matches won by South Africa: 26

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 16

New Zealand vs South Africa Test head-to-head record in NZ

South Africa have a 9-2 lead in Test matches against the Blackcaps in New Zealand. The Proteas have been one of the few sides to dominate the Kiwis on their own home soil.

New Zealand have hosted the Proteas for 22 Tests. 11 out of those matches were drawn. The last Test series between the two teams in New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw.

Total matches played: 22

Matches won by New Zealand: 2

Matches won by South Africa: 9

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 11

Last 5 New Zealand vs South Africa Test match results

South Africa have emerged victorious in two of their last five Test matches against New Zealand. The last Test between the two sides ended in the Proteas' favor by a big margin of 198 runs. The match happened in February 2022, where Sarel Erwee's century guided the visitors to an emphatic win.

Here's a short summary of the last five New Zealand vs South Africa Test matches:

SA (364 & 354/9 dec) beat NZ (293 & 227) by 198 runs, Feb 25-Mar 1, 2022. NZ (482) beat SA (95 & 111) by an innings and 276 runs, Feb 17-21, 2022. NZ (489) vs. SA (314 & 80/5), Match drawn, Mar 25-29, 2017. SA (359 & 83/2) beat NZ (268 & 171) by 8 wickets, Mar 16-18, 2017. NZ (341) vs. SA (308 & 224/6), Match drawn, Mar 8-12, 2017.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App