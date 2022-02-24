NZ vs SA prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

New Zealand and South Africa will square off in the second game of the two-match Test series from Friday, February 25. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the match.

New Zealand looked jittery when they faced Bangladesh in a Test at Mount Maunganui last month, losing the match by eight wickets. But since then, the team has found its rhythm with two back-to-back Test wins against Bangladesh and South Africa.

The Kiwis started their campaign against Dean Elgar’s South Africa on a resounding note in the first match of the ongoing series at Christchurch. The Black Caps won the Test by a mammoth margin of an innings and 276 runs. With Kane Williamson still recovering from a knee injury, Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper, has done well so far.

Matt Henry, who played in place of Trent Boult, was adjudged the Player of the Match after his all-round show. Boult missed the opening Test to attend the birth of his third child. He has now returned to train with the home team, but head coach Gary Stead has ruled him out of the second Test as well.

Stead said that without much match practice, it would be a risk to include Boult in the playing eleven. Henry, in the meantime, grabbed the chance with both hands. He picked up a seven-wicket haul in the first innings and conceded only 23 runs in his quota of 15 overs.

Henry's spell helped New Zealand bowl the Proteas out for 95 in the first innings. Thereafter, he turned up with a handy 68-ball knock of 58. Henry Nicholls also scored a century for the Black Caps. In the second innings, Tim Southee’s five-wicket haul blew South Africa away.

The Proteas, on the other hand, came into the series on the back of a 2-1 victory over India in a home Test series. Although they arrived in New Zealand in buoyant mood after the good performance against India, the crushing defeat at the Hagley Oval would have made a dent in their confidence level.

Barring Temba Bavuma, who scored 41 off 73, none of the Proteas batters looked assured. Their pace unit, consisting of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen among others, did well. But it’s their batters, who need to pull their socks up.

Will New Zealand (NZ) beat South Africa (SA)?

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 2

Going by past records, South Africa have always dominated New Zealand in the purest format of the game. But the current form suggests that the Kiwis are better prepared for the upcoming match.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

