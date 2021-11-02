NZ vs SCO: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 32 of T20 World Cup 2021

After beating India in their previous T20 World Cup match, New Zealand will lock horns with qualifiers Scotland tomorrow afternoon in Dubai.

The Scots are yet to open their account in the Super 12 stage of the mega event. They were exceptional in the first round but have struggled so far against top-tier sides.

Scotland will be keen to register their first win of the Super 12 round tomorrow. Every Indian cricket team fan will hope for a Scottish win as well. However, the chances are slim as the Blackcaps have momentum on their side.

Before the T20 World Cup battle between New Zealand and Scotland gets underway, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

NZ vs SCO head-to-head stats

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record against Scotland 1-0. The two nations faced off against each other during the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, where the Kiwis won by seven wickets.

A rain interruption compelled the organizers to reduce the match at Kennington Oval to seven-overs-a-side. Scotland scored a decent total of 89 in the first innings, but New Zealand won the match by racing to 90 runs in just six overs.

NZ vs SCO: Numbers you need to know before Match 32 of T20 World Cup 2021

Among current New Zealand T20 World Cup squad members, only Martin Guptill was present in the Blackcaps' playing XI that faced Scotland in 2009. However, Guptill did not get a chance to bat in that game.

Current Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer played an impressive knock of 33 runs from 15 balls that day. He smacked three fours and two sixes. His deputy, Calum MacLeod, also played that game and returned with figures of 0/19.

