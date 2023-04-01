NZ vs SL 2023: Eden Park, Auckland pitch history and T20I records

Eden Park will host the opening T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand tomorrow afternoon (April 2) in Auckland. The match will start at 1:00 pm local time (6:30 am IST).

New Zealand and Sri Lanka recently competed in a Test and ODI series, with the Black Caps emerging victorious in both. The islanders are yet to win a match on this tour.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. have done well in the T20I format over the last few months. They will aim to perform better in the upcoming T20I series. Ahead of the first T20I, here's a look at Auckland's pitch history.

Eden Park, Auckland T20I records & stats

New Zealand have not been so successful in T20Is played at Eden Park. The Black Caps have suffered a defeat in 14 out of the 24 T20Is they have played in Auckland. The conditions on this ground are great for batting and fans can expect a high-scoring game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka tomorrow.

The average first-innings score in T20Is at this venue has been 169. Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to field first.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue:

T20I matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 105 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Australia, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs. Pakistan, 2010

Highest team score: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Lowest team score: 76 - Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Average first-innings score: 169

Eden Park, Auckland pitch report

The pitch in Auckland helps the batters and the pacers. As mentioned above, the first T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand should be a high-scoring encounter. Both teams have some big names in their batting lineups for this series.

Some of the Sri Lankan batters may have a tough time facing the New Zealand pacers in the middle. However, the likes of Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka should guide the islanders to a decent score.

Eden Park, Auckland last T20I match

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs in the last T20I match at Eden Park. Rain forced the officials to reduce the match to 10 overs per team. New Zealand posted 141/4 in their 10 overs, and in response, Bangladesh were all out for just 76 runs.

15 sixes were hit in that game. A total of 14 wickets fell in just 20 overs, with pacers taking seven of them. Here's a summary of that game:

Brief Scores: New Zealand 141/4 (Finn Allen 71, Shoriful Islam 1/21) beat Bangladesh 76 (Mohammad Naim 19, Todd Astle 4/13) by 65 runs.

