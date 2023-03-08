NZ vs SL 2023: Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch history and Test records

The Hagley Oval will host the opening Test of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka from tomorrow (March 9). This is an important series for Sri Lanka as they need to beat the defending champions 2-0 to keep themselves alive in the race to the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand are out of the race to the WTC Final but the Black Caps can spoil Sri Lanka's party by not allowing them to win at least one of the two Tests. The Kiwis recently recorded a historic one-run win against England. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum in Test cricket.

Ahead of the clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, here's a look at some important numbers from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch Test Records & stats

Test matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Drawn: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 252 - Tom Latham (NZ) vs. Bangladesh, 2022.

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/23 - Matt Henry (NZ) vs. South Africa, 2022.

Best bowling figures (match): 11/117 - Kyle Jamieson (NZ) vs. Pakistan, 2017.

Highest team score: 659/6 dec - New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2021.

Lowest team score: 95 - South Africa vs. New Zealand, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 270

Hagley Oval pitch report

The pitch in Christchurch is helpful for the pace bowlers and the batters. New Zealand have been quite dominant on this pitch, recording eight wins in 10 matches.

Hagley Oval last match

South Africa beat New Zealand by 198 runs in the last Test at this venue in February of 2022. The Proteas scored 364 runs in the first innings and then bowled New Zealand out for 293.

Kyle Verreyne's 136-run knock helped the visitors set a 426-run target for the Black Caps. New Zealand were all out for 227 and lost the game. 40 wickets fell in that Test match, with the pace bowlers bagging 35 of them. Three batters hit hundreds in that match.

