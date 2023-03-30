NZ vs SL 2023: Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch history and ODI records

The final ODI of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Blackcaps lead by 1-0 after two matches. Sri Lanka will be keen to avoid a series defeat.

New Zealand won the first ODI of the series by 198 runs in Auckland, while the second ODI in Christchurch was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka do not have a chance of winning the series, but they can pull off a draw by winning the game in Hamilton.

The third ODI will start at 6:30 am IST (2:00 pm local time). On that note, here are some details you need to know about Hamilton's pitch history.

Seddon Park, Hamilton ODI records & stats

Seddon Park has played host to 38 ODI matches so far. New Zealand have been quite dominant on this ground, recording 23 wins and seven losses. Teams batting second have won 22 games in Hamilton, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to field first in tomorrow's game.

Sri Lanka will be quite confident heading into this game as they are on a three-match unbeaten streak in ODIs hosted by Hamilton. The Islanders beat the Kiwis by six wickets in their last meeting on this ground in January 2015.

Here is a summary of some important numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by this venue:

ODI matches played: 38

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 22

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 3

Highest individual score: 181* - Matthew Hayden (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2007

Best bowling figures: 6/33 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs. Australia, 2017

Highest team score: 363/4 - West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2014

Lowest team score: 92 - India vs. New Zealand, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 350/9 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2007

Average first-innings score: 235

Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch report

The pitch in Hamilton assists the pacers and the batters. New Zealand's top-order batters Martin Guptill and Will Young smashed a century in the last completed ODI at this venue, and fast bowler Matt Henry scalped four wickets for the home side.

Fans should expect batters and fast bowlers to dominate the game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand as well. Anything around 300 should be a good score on this ground.

Seddon Park, Hamilton last ODI match

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 115 runs in the last completed ODI game at this venue. The Blackcaps posted 333/8 on the board, riding on tons from Martin Guptill and Will Young. In reply, the Dutch team got all out for 218 runs in 42.3 overs.

Sixteen sixes were hit in that ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands. 18 wickets fell in 92.3 overs, with spinners taking six of them.

Here are the brief scores from that game:

Brief Scores: New Zealand 333/8 (Will Young 120, Clayton Floyd 2/41) beat the Netherlands 218 (Stephan Myburgh 64, Matt Henry 4/36) by 115 runs.

