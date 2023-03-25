NZ vs SL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series will start today (Saturday, March 25) with the first match set to be played in Auckland. It is a vital series for Sri Lanka's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

Sri Lanka need to finish in the Top 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table to earn a direct entry into the mega event. The islanders are in the 10th position right now, with 77 points to their name. Only three matches remain in their Super League campaign, and they need to win all three of them.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have already qualified for the mega event. They hold second position in the standings. A win in any of the three matches against Sri Lanka will take them to the number one position.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Several big names like Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga will be in action during the series. Here's a look at the complete schedule for the three ODIs:

1st ODI - March 25, 6:30 AM IST, Eden Park, Auckland.

2nd ODI - March 28, 6:30 AM IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

3rd ODI - March 31, 6:30 AM IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NZ vs SL ODI telecast channel list in India

Amazon Prime Video owns the rights to stream the matches of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. All three one-dayers will be live on Amazon Prime Video for the paid subscribers on the platform.

In New Zealand, the series will be live on Spark Sport.

Here is the telecast channel list for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series:

India: Amazon Prime Video (OTT Live Streaming).

New Zealand: Spark Sport.

It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka can secure a direct entry to the World Cup. If they fail, they will have to play the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year.

