NZ vs SL 2023: University Oval, Dunedin pitch history and T20I records

The second T20I of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series will take place on Wednesday, April 5, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Sri Lanka currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin. They will be keen to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in Dunedin, with the match set to begin at 2:00 PM Local Time (6:30 AM IST).

Sri Lanka and New Zealand met in a T20I at Eden Park a few days ago, where the two nations played out a thrilling tie. The visitors won the contest via a Super Over. Fans should expect another close game between the two teams on Wednesday.

On that note, here's a look at University Oval's pitch history.

University Oval, Dunedin: T20I records & stats

New Zealand are yet to lose in T20Is hosted by Dunedin. They have played one game at this venue and picked up a close win in that contest.

The Blackcaps played their only T20I at the University Oval on February 25, 2021, against Australia. Martin Guptill scored 97 runs and Mitchell Santner bagged four wickets to help the home side record a win against their rivals.

New Zealand will aim to maintain their undefeated record in Dunedin when they meet Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Here are some other important stats and numbers you need to know from T20Is at the University Oval:

T20I matches played: 1.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 0.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 97 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Australia, 2021.

Best bowling figures: 4/31 - Mitchell Santner (NZ) vs. Australia, 2021.

Highest team score: 219/7 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2021.

Lowest team score: 215/8 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 219.

University Oval, Dunedin: Pitch report

The pitch in Dunedin is excellent for batting. Both Australia and New Zealand scored more than 200 runs in the only previous T20I hosted by this venue.

The Blackcaps scored 219 runs, riding on Martin Guptill's half-century, while the Aussies fell a mere five runs short of the target.

The boundaries at this venue are not too big and batters from both sides will expect to record plenty of maximums in Wednesday's match.

University Oval, Dunedin: Last T20I match

Martin Guptill's 50-ball 97, Kane Williamson's 35-ball 53 and James Neesham's unbeaten 16-ball 45 helped New Zealand score 219/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, Australia managed 215/8 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis top-scored for the Aussies with a 37-ball 78.

The batters of the two teams smashed 31 sixes in the match. Fifteen wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging six of them.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 219/7 (Martin Guptill 97, Kane Richardson 3/43) beat Australia 215/8 (Marcus Stoinis 78, Mitchell Santner 4/31) by four runs.

