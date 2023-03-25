NZ vs SL Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI series

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series will commence today at Eden Park. The Blackcaps will aim to finish at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table, whereas Sri Lanka will try to secure a direct World Cup qualification.

Sri Lanka are 10th in the 13-team standings right now with 77 points in their account after 21 matches. The Islanders need to beat New Zealand by 3-0 to boost their chances of qualifying for the mega event without playing in ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

On the other side, New Zealand have reserved their place in the mega event. They will play in this series without some of their star players. Ahead of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series, here's a look at their head-to-head record in ODIs.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Sri Lanka by 49-41. Quite surprisingly, the two teams have not played a single ODI match since the 2019 World Cup. The Blackcaps won that World Cup game by 10 wickets at Sophia Gardens.

In fact, New Zealand are currently on a five-match winning streak against Sri Lanka. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI match against the Kiwis was back on December 31, 2015 during a bilateral series match at Saxton Oval. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 99

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 41

Matches won by New Zealand - 49

Matches with No Result - 8

Matches Tied - 1

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in New Zealand

New Zealand have a 28-12 lead in home ODI matches against Sri Lanka. The two teams have battled in 43 ODIs on New Zealand's soil, with three of them ending in no result.

The islanders have won only two of the last 10 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka matches hosted by the Blackcaps. The conditions in New Zealand are quite different from those in Sri Lanka. Hence, the Blackcaps will start as the favorites to win the upcoming series.

Matches Played - 43

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 12

Matches won by New Zealand - 28

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 5 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

New Zealand have won each of their last five matches against Sri Lanka. In the previous meeting between the two teams, three-wicket hauls from Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson helped the Kiwis bowl Sri Lanka out for just 136 runs.

Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro had an unbeaten 137-run partnership to guide the Blackcaps to a 10-wicket victory. Even in the game before that, the Kiwis recorded a big win by 115 runs. Here's a short summary of their last five encounters:

NZ (137/0) beat SL (136) by 10 wickets, Jun 1, 2019. NZ (364/4) beat SL (249) by 115 runs, Jan 8, 2019. NZ (319/7) beat SL (298) by 21 runs, Jan 5, 2019. NZ (371/7) beat SL (326) by 45 runs, Jan 3, 2019. NZ (294/5) beat SL (258) by 36 runs, Jan 5, 2016.

Poll : 0 votes