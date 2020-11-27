New Zealand takes on the West Indies in the second T20I of the KFC T20 series on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

In an entertaining encounter filled with twists and turns and the odd rain-break, New Zealand managed to get a five-wicket win after opting to bowl first. It seemed to be the wrong call at first, as the Windies opener went all guns blazing and were 55/0 in just three overs. Then, in a dramatic turnaround, some splendid bowling from Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee reduced them to 60/5 in six overs.

Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen rebuilt carefully, and the Windies skipper played a powering 37-ball 75. Owing to numerous rain delays, New Zealand were eventually set a target of 176 in 16 overs. Some pretty ineffective bowling and contributions from all around helped New Zealand reach the target with four balls to spare. Debutant Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santner were the major contributors with the bat.

It was, however, Lockie Ferguson who won the 'Man of the Match' award for his sensational spell of five wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

Cricket fans will certainly expect more of the same from the second T20I.

Match Details

Date: November 29, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 06:30 AM (IST), 01:00 AM (GMT), 02:00 PM (Local)

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Advertisement

Weather Report

This match could face plenty of rain interruptions due to the showers forecast for the day. The temperature will be around 18 degrees celsius during the match. Fans should expect another rain-curtailed encounter.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Bay Oval should favor the batsmen while offering some assistance to the pacers. It is a bigger ground than Eden Park, so hitting sixes won't be as easy.

Predicted XIs

New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson(C) bowled brilliantly.

New Zealand may look to make one change to the team despite their win. Hamish Bennett was in poor form, and Ish Sodhi should take his place in the side.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(C), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies

Pollard top-scored for West Indies.

West Indies may need to make a couple of changes to their team. Kyle Mayers could come in place of the underperforming Rovman Powell. Romario Shepherd could come in place of Kesrick Williams.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Rovman Powell/ Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard(C), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, and Kesrick Williams/ Romario Shepherd.

Advertisement

Match Prediction

While New Zeland won the first game, it was by no means a one-sided affair. While the West Indies do need to bolster their bowling lineup, they do have the quality to beat the home side, and they could likely do that come Sunday.

Prediction: West Indies to win.