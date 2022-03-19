NZ-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on England Women (EN-W) in the 19th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 20. Eden Park in Auckland will host this contest.

England, led by Heather Knight, found themselves in all sorts of trouble in the mega event. Having lost their first three games, they were staring at elimination from the tournament. But they defeated Mithali Raj’s India by four wickets on March 16 to register their maiden win in the tournament.

Despite the win, England have loads of work to do as they are languishing at sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.351. After electing to field first against India, they bowled their opposition out for 134 in 36.2 overs. India couldn’t find momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Anya Shrubsole removed Yastika Bhatia and Mithali to start the carnage. From there on, the 21-year-old Charlotte Dean stepped in and picked up four wickets. For India, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh scored in the 30s, but they didn’t get much support from the other batters.

England made a poor start to their run-chase as they lost Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt in double quick time. Knight and Nat Sciver steadied the ship with a 65-run stand for the third wicket. While Sciver got out for 45, Knight stayed not out on 53 off 72 balls.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, aren’t in the best of positions either. The White Ferns are placed fifth in the table with four points from five games. Their net run rate of -0.216 isn’t the best either. They will go into the next game on the back of a two-wicket loss to Sune Luus’ South Africa.

After opting to bat, the White Ferns were bowled out for 228 in 47.5 overs. Skipper Devine led the charge with a 101-ball knock of 93 with 12 fours and one six. Thereafter, South Africa chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Will New Zealand Women (NZ-W) beat England Women (EN-W)?

England v India - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

New Zealand and England have pretty much been neck-on-neck as far as WODIs are concerned. In the World Cups, England have beaten the White Ferns in 10 out of 17 matches. On current form, England will go into the next game as the favorites.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

