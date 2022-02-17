NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - February 18, 2022

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) will take each other on in the third ODI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on February 18, Friday.

With the series on the line, the Mithali Raj-led Indian team will take on a highly confident Kiwi outfit in the third ODI. Apart from Raj herself, the other batters are consistently failing and it's hurting the visitors quite badly in the 50-over format.

The ODI World Cup is also getting closer and India will have just three more ODIs to prepare themselves for the mega event. As of now, there are a lot of loopholes in their line-up but Smriti Mandhana’s return would cover up some chinks in their armor.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are pretty settled with some impressive collective performances in all three departments. Amelia Kerr’s all-round heroics will be important for the White Ferns going into the next few encounters. Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr and Sophie Devine are also in brilliant form.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ-W vs IND-W contest.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Smriti Mandhana is one of IN-W's best batters at the moment and will be important against NZ-W.

Smriti Mandhana's absence has hurt the visitors badly so far on this tour. With New Zealand's extended quarantine guidelines, she missed a few games but is all set for her return in the third ODI.

She has impressive ODI figures of 2377 runs in 62 innings at an average of 41.70. With her fellow Indian batters failing badly to create proper momentum, Mandhana's comeback would be beneficial in setting up big totals.

#2 Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma in action at the Women's Big Bash League.

Deepti Sharma has been impressive with the ball in the ODI series so far. She has picked up six wickets in just two innings and is looking pretty good in the middle overs. However, in the batting department, she has failed to create an impact.

If Sharma puts up an inspirational performance with the willow, she could be one of the top picks as a multiplier for this game. Her off-breaks are decent enough with the surface evenly assisting her bowling style.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Amelia Kerr has been excellent for NZ-W against IN-W.

Spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr is interestingly the leading run-scorer in the ODI series so far with 152 runs in just two innings. Though she has picked up just two wickets with her leg spinners, she has been decent in containing the run flow.

Whenever the chips are down, Kerr is one of the batters to showcase her willow-wielding. Given her incredible batting and bowling skills, she promises to be a good multiplier in one of the fantasy teams.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra