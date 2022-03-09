NZ-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand (NZ-W) and India (IN-W) will lock horns in the eighth match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Thursday, March 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India made a winning start to the tournament by beating Pakistan by 107 runs on Sunday, March 6 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After electing to bat first, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma steadied the ship for the Women in Blue.

Mandhana scored 52 off 75 before Anam Amin accounted for her wicket. Deepti scored 40 after which leg-spinner Nashra Sandhu castled her. From there on, the Indian middle order batters failed to get into double digits. India were reduced to 114 for six in 33.1 overs.

From there on, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar’s 122-run stand bailed India out of jail. Fatima Sana separated the duo by getting rid of Vastrakar, who scored 67. Rana stayed unbeaten on 53. Pakistan struggled in their run-chase and could never get going.

Opening batter Sidra Ameen top-scored for them with a 30-run knock, but didn’t get enough support from her teammates. A number of their batters got into double digits, but failed to convert their start. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up four wickets to break the backbone of Pakistan’s batting unit.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, started with a three-run loss at the hands of Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies. But the Whiter Ferns made amends after beating Bangladesh by nine wickets. In a rain-curtailed 27-over game, The Tigresses scored 140 for eight after being put in to bat first.

Opener Fargana Hoque Pinky scored 52 off 63. Her opening partner Shamima Sultana hit four fours on her way to a 36-ball 33. Amy Satterthwaite was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with three wickets.

The White Ferns lost Devine early to Salman Khatun, but Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr didn’t allow any more hiccups. While Bates stayed unbeaten on 79 off 68, Kerr scored an unbeaten 37-ball 47.

Can the India Women (IN-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand v India - 1st T20

New Zealand recently beat India 4-1 in a bilateral ODI series and should be high on confidence. The White Ferns have also beaten the Women in Blue nine times out of 12 matches. New Zealand will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win.

