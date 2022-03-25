NZ-W vs PK-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

﻿

New Zealand Women will square off against Pakistan Women in the 26th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this exciting contest.

New Zealand Women have struggled in this year’s World Cup and are on the brink of elimination. They have won only two of their six games so far and need a miracle to qualify for the semi-final. They lost to England Women in their previous fixture in what was a nail-biting contest.

The New Zealand batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 203 in the penultimate over. Maddy Green was the lone fighter for the hosts as she remained unbeaten on 52. Frances Mackay picked up four wickets and as the game went down to the wire, but the Kiwis failed to hold their nerve as England Women chased down the total in the 48th over to win the game by one wicket.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the World Cup 2022. They have failed miserably in this year’s tournament and have only managed to win a solitary game out of six. They lost to England Women in their last fixture.

The English bowlers bowled brilliantly as the Pakistan batters stood no chance against them as they were knocked over on 105. Sidra Ameen (32) and Sidra Nawaz (23) tried hard but couldn’t take their side to a competitive total. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the English side won the game by nine wickets after chasing down the total in the 20th over.

Will New Zealand Women (NZ-W) beat Pakistan Women (PAK-W)?

New Zealand Women need a thumping win in their next game against Pakistan Women to qualify for the semi-final. Pakistan Women haven’t had the best of the competition and will be looking to finish the World Cup on a high.

New Zealand are a very good side but their players have failed to fire in unison. They are a quality side and if they play to their potential, the Kiwis can beat Pakistan in their upcoming clash. The home conditions will certainly favor the White Ferns and expect them to beat Pakistan Women on Saturday.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

