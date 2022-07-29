NZ-W vs SA-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will face off in the third game of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30). The clash is the first Group B fixture. Women’s cricket made its debut in CWG on Friday (July 28), with India and Australia locking horns while Barbados faced Pakistan in the second game.

On Saturday, New Zealand will play their first T20I since September of 2021. The side have only been involved only in ODIs since then, with the World Cup approaching at home.

Sophie Devine will be leading a comparatively new-look side with the likes of Amy Satterthwaite retiring. All-rounder Amelia Kerr will be a key player for the White Ferns during the tournament.

As for South Africa Women, they are dealing with a different set of problems. Explosive batter Lizelle Lee retired in the middle of an England tour earlier this month. The side failed to win a single game in six white-ball outings on the tour. Their star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games due to personal reasons.

However, the players are not short of any match practice, which will work in the Proteas Women’s favour.

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Details

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Match 3, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games, 2022

Date and Time: July 30, 2022; 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

NZ-W vs SA-W Pitch Report

The surface at the Edgbaston has been decent to bat on. The spinners varying their pace is important while the pace bowlers will get some help from the pitch when the ball is new.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first to put pressure on the opposition later.

NZ-W vs SA-W Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain during the match in Birmingham on Saturday. The temperature is expected to be around 18-20 degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

New Zealand’s top three - Suzie Bates, skipper Devine and Amelia Kerr - are crucial to their fortunes in the tournament. Lea Tahuhu and Kerr will be key figures with the ball for the White Ferns. Jessica McFayden is expected to take up the gloves behind the stumps.

Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFayden (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday/Claudia Green, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe.

South Africa Women

South Africa will badly miss the services of Marizanne Kapp and in her absence, veteran Mignon du Preez will have to take up the responsibility of batting deep. Even Wolvaardt, whose form dipped during the England tour, will be hoping to make amends in the tournament. The pace attack comprising Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayabona Klaas pick themselves in the XI.

Probable XI: Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Prediction

New Zealand have their top players available for the tournament. The likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu could earn them crucial points. However, lack of match practice might put the side in trouble.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen on putting their best foot forward after a tough time on the tour of England. They know their strengths and weaknesses, having played enough cricket in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Prediction: South Africa Women are expected to win this encounter.

NZ-W vs SA-W telecast details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - SonyLIV App

