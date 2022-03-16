NZ-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand Women will take on South Africa Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 16th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, have looked nervy at various stages of their campaign in the World Cup. Somehow, they have stayed unbeaten with three wins on the trot.

After getting past Bangladesh and Pakistan, South Africa defeated defending champions England by three wickets in their most recent fixture. Marizanne Kapp put her best foot forward to guide her team to their third victory at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. She picked up a five-wicket haul and helped South Africa restrict Heather Knight and Co. to a par score of 235 for the loss of nine wickets.

Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones scored half-centuries, but failed to take England past the 250-run mark. South Africa lost Lizelle Lee early, but her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt, scored 77 runs with eight fours. Wolvaardt got out after mistiming a pull shot off Kate Cross.

Skipper Luus also chipped in with a useful 49-ball knock of 36. Thereafter, Kapp held her nerve and scored 32 runs with three fours and one six. When she got out, South Africa needed 10 to get over the line. Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Islam kept their calm and helped their team win.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, on the other hand, are precariously placed in the middle of the points table. The White Ferns lost to Australia by 141 runs in their previous game at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

After being sent in to bat, the Aussies put up a score of 269 for eight. Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath scored half-centuries for them. Tahlia McGrath, who returned after recovering from COVID-19, played a handy 48-run knock off a mere 18 balls. Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with three wickets.

The hosts stuttered in their run-chase and were bowled out for 128 in 30.2 overs. Barring Amy Satterthwaite, who scored 44 off 67, none of the New Zealand batters looked secure in the middle.

Will New Zealand Women (NZ-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

New Zealand v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

New Zealand have won 11 out of their 16 matches against South Africa in WODIs. But in World Cups, the White Ferns are yet to lose a game in three matches.

Although South Africa are unbeaten so far, Sophie Devine and Co. are favorites for the next game.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

