NZ-W vs SL-W: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

New Zealand Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday (February 19). It will be the last group-stage match for both nations, and they will be keen to end on a winning note.

Sri Lanka currently hold second spot in the Group 1 points table with two wins from three matches. If they win on Sunday, they will seal their place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with two points from three games and need a big win in their upcoming fixture. The White Ferns will also have to hope that their net run rate is better than Sri Lanka and South Africa Women.

Before the important match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.

NZ-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women by a resounding 9-0 margin. Sunday will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams and Sri Lanka will hope to record their first win over the White Ferns.

NZ-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand have a 5-0 lead in T20 World Cup matches against Sri Lanka. The Islanders will aim to end their losing streak against the White Ferns on Sunday.

Last 5 NZ-W vs SL-W matches

Here is a short summary of the last five clashes between Sri Lanka and New Zealand:

NZ-W (147/7) beat SL-W (102/8) by 45 runs, Aug 2, 2022. NZ-W (131/3) beat SL-W (127/7) by 7 wickets, Feb 22, 2020. NZ-W (111/3) beat SL-W (110/8) by 7 wickets, Mar 14, 2016. NZ-W (90/1) beat SL-W (86/9) by 9 wickets, Nov 21, 2015. NZ-W (114/7) beat SL-W (103/8) by 11 runs, Nov 19, 2015.

It will be exciting to see if Sri Lanka can record their first Women's T20 World Cup win against the White Ferns on Sunday night. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

