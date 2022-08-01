NZ-W vs SL-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) clash in the eighth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham in a Group B fixture.

New Zealand Women made a positive start to their campaign at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They beat South Africa Women by 13 runs in their first game.

Batting first, the experienced duo of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put up a 99-run stand for the opening wicket that set the tone for their innings. Devine scored a 40-ball 48, anchoring the innings while Suzie Bates was the aggressor, slamming an unbeaten 64-ball 91. She hit eight fours and three sixes in her innings.

Sophie Devine returned to pick up three wickets with the ball as well. Hayley Jansen, Hannah Rowe and Amelia Kerr each picked up a wicket to complement her. They kept picking up wickets and restricted South Africa Women to 154/7 in the end.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, made a poor start to their Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games campaign. They faced defeat at the hands of England Women in their first match.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka Women put up a below-par total of 106/9. They lost opener Vishmi Gunaratne off the very first delivery and kept losing wickets throughout the innings. Nilakshi de Silva was their highest scorer with 25 runs.

The runs were never going to be enough as they failed to defend the total. They picked up a couple of early wickets and had England Women down to 26/2 in four overs. However, they could not do much thereafter. Inoka Ranaweera continued her good form, picking up three wickets. Oshadi Ranasinghe also grabbed two wickets.

Nonetheless, England Women won the game with five wickets at their disposal. Sri Lanka Women need to regroup quickly if they want to turn things around at the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

New Zealand Women are a strong side with a lot of experienced players in their ranks. They are a well-balanced team and will take confidence from their showing in their first match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are largely inexperienced. They did not perform well with the bat or with the ball in their first match. Chamari Athapaththu has to marshal her troops well.

It will be a huge task for them to beat New Zealand Women in the upcoming Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 fixture.

Prediction: New Zealand Women (NZ-W) to win.

LIVE POLL Q. Sophie Devine to score a fifty and pick up two wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far