Stats: ODI records against Australian women's team

Australia have been one of the most successful teams when it comes to ODIs, having won 6 World Cups and 2 ICC Women's Championships. In the head-to-head, they lead against all the teams they have played.
Teams like Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Jamaica, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Trinidad & Tobago have never won an ODI against the Aussies. The most successful team against them is New Zealand as they have defeated the Aussies 31 times.
Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against the Aussies.
ODI Records against Australia
- 288/6 by New Zealand in 2012 is the highest team total against them.
- 23 all-out Pakistan in 1987 is the lowest team total against them.
- 1664 runs scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player against the Australian team.
- 178* by Chamari Athapaththu in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player against the Aussies.
- 23 centuries have been scored against them.
- 3 centuries by Suzie Bates is the most number of centuries scored against Australia.
- 13 half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them.
- 325 runs scored by Claire Taylor (Australia tour of England 2005) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against Australia.
- 37 wickets taken by Aimee Watkins of New Zealand is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 6/46 by Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand in 2021 is the best bowling performance by a player.
- 5 five-wicket hauls have been taken against Australia.
- 12 wickets taken by Neetu David of India (Australia tour of India 2005/05) and by Haidee Tiffen of New Zealand (Rose Bowl 2001/02) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.
- 46 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls of New Zealand is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against the Aussies.
- 6 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth of New Zealand in 1993 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings against the Aussies.
- 11 dismissals by Rebecca Rolls (Rose Bowl 2012/13) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.
- 17 catches by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand each is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 5 catches by Rumeli Dhar of India (India tour of Australia 2008/09) and by Suzie Bates (Rose Bowl 2012/13) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.