Stats: ODI records against England women's team

England is a powerhouse in women's ODI cricket, having won the World Cup four times. They are unbeaten against teams like Denmark, Jamaica, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland and Trinidad & Tobago.

Australia is the most successful team against England, having won 55 of their 81 encounters. The next successful team against them is New Zealand with 36 wins followed by India with 31 wins.

Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against England.

ODI records against England

305/9 by South Africa in 2017 is the highest team total against them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar