ODI Stats: England vs South Africa

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 22 // 25 May 2019, 22:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The infamous scoreboard from the 1992 World Cup semi-final.

The opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see hosts England take on South Africa. These two teams have played each other a total of fifty-nine times with South Africa leading England 29-26. There have been one tie and three no-results in matches between these two teams. In the past World Cups, these two teams have met each other six times ,with both the teams winning three matches apiece.

These two teams were also involved in one of the most controversial moments of the World Cup. In the 1992 World Cup semi-finals, the Proteas looked on course to a victory against England, needing 21 runs from 13 balls, but a delay due to rain saw the target being revised to 22 runs from 1 ball.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

399/9 by England in 2016 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

83 all out by South Africa in 2008 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

1054 runs scored by Jacques Kallis of South Africa is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

150 by Hashim Amla of South Africa in 2012 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

25 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

3 centuries scored by Kevin Pietersen of England and Graeme Smith of South Africa each is the most number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Advertisement

8 half-centuries scored by Jacques Kallis is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

18 sixes hit by Kevin Pietersen is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

51 wickets taken by Darren Gough of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

5/18 by Andrew Hall of South Africa in 2007 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

6 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

39 dismissals by Mark Boucher of South Africa is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

6 dismissals by Matt Prior (Eng) in 2008 and by Jos Buttler (Eng) in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

14 catches by Jonty Rhodes (SA) and AB de Villiers (SA) is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

3 catches taken by Andrew Flintoff (Eng) in 2003, Andrew Strauss (Eng) in 2005 and by Graeme Smith (SA) in 2009 is the most number of catches taken in by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.