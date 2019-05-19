ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Old Trafford

Venkatesh Prasad is the only Indian player to take a five-wicket haul at Old Trafford

India will play two of its 2019 ICC World Cup matches at Old Trafford. The first match will see them take on the arch-rivals Pakistan and the second match will be against West Indies. In fact, India has played against both these teams in a World Cup match at the venue before. They had defeated West Indies at this ground in 1983 and Pakistan in 1999.

India has played 8 ODIs at Old Trafford and has a win-loss record of 3-5.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at Old Trafford.

Batting performances

262/8 against West Indies in 1983 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

191 all out against Sri Lanka in 1979 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

150 runs scored by Yashpal Sharma is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

89 scored by Yahspal Sharma against West Indies in 1983 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

13 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Mohd. Azharuddin and Yashpal Sharma each is the most number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Venkatesh Prasad and Roger Binny each is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

5/27 by Venkatesh Prasad against Pakistan in 1999 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground. It is also the only instance of an Indian player taking a five-wicket haul at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by Syed Kirmani is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Syed Kirmani against West Indies in 1983 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Anil Kumble, Mohd. Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid each is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.