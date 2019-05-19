ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Trent Bridge

Rohit is the only Indian player to score a hundred at this venue

India will take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Till date, India has played six ODIs at this ground, winning three and losing three. All three victories came against England.

India first played an ODI at this ground in 1983 against Australia, which they lost by 162 runs. Apart from England and Australia, New Zealand is the only other team that has defeated India at this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at Trent Bridge.

Batting performances

282/5 against England in 1990 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

158 all out against Australia in 1983 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

137 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

137* scored by Rohit Sharma against England in 2018 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground. It is also the only century scored by an Indian player at this ground.

7 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Kapil Dev is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

6/25 by Kuldeep Yadav against England in 2018 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken by Indian players at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

4 dismissals by MS Dhoni against England in 2014 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Rahul Dravid, Kris Srikkanth, Kapil Dev, Mohd. Azharuddin and Suresh Raina each is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

2 catches taken by Kapil Dev against Australia in 1983, Kris Srikkanth against Australia in 1983, Mohd. Azharuddin against England in 1990 and by Rahul Dravid against New Zealand in 1999 is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.