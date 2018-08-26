A combined ODI XI from all teams for the 2019 World Cup

V Shashank

World Cup 2019, undoubtedly the greatest event in the game of cricket, is all set to take place in the conditions of England and Wales. All teams possess sufficient talent on board to clinch the most coveted World Cup title, and a victory amidst the back-breaking duels certainly won't be a walk in the park for any participation nation.

Each team would be eyeing for the World Cup trophy and will deploy whatever measures necessary to ensure their success amidst the most gruelling situations.

While it would be difficult to predict as to which team would emerge victoriously, one can surely predict the ODI XI whose players would leave an impact in the World Cup contests

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

The Hitman or Mr. 200, is a default entrant into the ODI XI for the riveting battles. Considering his present run in the white-ball cricket, it seems that he might notch up a couple more double centuries in the World Cup games.

An average of 44.99 in 183 ODIs, with 15 centuries and 6,748 runs under the belt, the Mumbai lad is a strong contender to emerge as the leading run scorers of the upcoming World Cup tournament.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

The 25-year-old is a terrific hitter of the ball and his inclusion into the ODI XI for the nerve-wracking duels seems pretty evident.

In 93 ODIs, he has amassed 3,996 runs at an average of 45.40 with 13 centuries and 16 half-centuries to his name. His ability to change gears and prance hard onto the opponents is something that will surely make him an asset for the South African unit in the games to come.

