Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

A combined ODI XI from all teams for the 2019 World Cup 

V Shashank
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.97K   //    26 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

World Cup 2019, undoubtedly the greatest event in the game of cricket, is all set to take place in the conditions of England and Wales. All teams possess sufficient talent on board to clinch the most coveted World Cup title, and a victory amidst the back-breaking duels certainly won't be a walk in the park for any participation nation.

Each team would be eyeing for the World Cup trophy and will deploy whatever measures necessary to ensure their success amidst the most gruelling situations.

While it would be difficult to predict as to which team would emerge victoriously, one can surely predict the ODI XI whose players would leave an impact in the World Cup contests

#1 Rohit Sharma

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

The Hitman or Mr. 200, is a default entrant into the ODI XI for the riveting battles. Considering his present run in the white-ball cricket, it seems that he might notch up a couple more double centuries in the World Cup games.

An average of 44.99 in 183 ODIs, with 15 centuries and 6,748 runs under the belt, the Mumbai lad is a strong contender to emerge as the leading run scorers of the upcoming World Cup tournament.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Australia v South Africa: Game 5
Quinton de Kock

The 25-year-old is a terrific hitter of the ball and his inclusion into the ODI XI for the nerve-wracking duels seems pretty evident.

In 93 ODIs, he has amassed 3,996 runs at an average of 45.40 with 13 centuries and 16 half-centuries to his name. His ability to change gears and prance hard onto the opponents is something that will surely make him an asset for the South African unit in the games to come.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
V Shashank
ANALYST
Cricket Fanatic
Power Ranking the 2019 World Cup Teams
RELATED STORY
Using artificial intelligence to predict 2019 Cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian all-rounders whose 2019 World Cup dream might...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
5 ODI teams with best batting lineups ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Problems India need to solve before...
RELATED STORY
One year before World Cup 2019: The strongest ODI XI 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why India can't win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us