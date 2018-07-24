One year before World Cup 2019: The strongest ODI XI

With less than ten months to go to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all the participating teams have their targets set on glory. While the favourite nations are already busy strategising plans on how to be the best of the lot, the underdogs too are leaving no stone unturned.

As is the case each year, every team has its hopes pinned on a few of its marquee players, who are expected to bring their best game to the fore and play a crucial role in taking their team forward in the competition.

Thanks to some brilliant performances by these supremely talented cricketers, most of the games have witnessed cut-throat battles, with no team giving away anything. That said, considering the uncertainties prevalent in cricket, it would be too early to affirm that these superstars will be the competition's crusaders next year. However, hypothetically, if the World Cup were to take place now, here's an assemblage of the best players going around currently, who would forge a formidable lineup.

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Fakhar Zaman has battered the Zimbabweans in the recent ODI series

Pakistan's dashing opener has set the cricketing fraternity ablaze with his recent heroics against Zimbabwe. From scoring a breathtaking double century to becoming the fastest batsman to reach 1000 runs in ODIs, Fakhar Zaman has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Ever since his match-winning hundred against India in last year's Champion Trophy, the southpaw has been a key component of the men in green and comes as a major threat to any opposition, once he finds his rhythm.

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

Jonny Bairstow has turned into a vital cog of England's ODI setup

Jonny Bairstow's blistering strokeplay has instated an all-new potency to England's batting contingent. Putting the suspicions of his ability to score quickly in the shorter formats to a rest, Bairstow has turned into one of England's strongest assets in the ODI and T20 formats. Scoring hundreds at will, the Englishman currently stands as the highest run scorer in ODIs for 2018. In combination with Fakhar Zaman, the right-hander would forge a solid opening pair that is capable of taking the game away from the opposition right from the word go.

