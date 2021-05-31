"Swing it away from him" - England's Ollie Robinson knows how to dismiss Kane Williamson

England's Ollie Robinson appears to be set for the Kiwi challenge. The medium-pacer said he knew how to dismiss New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the first Test between the two teams on June 2 at Lord's.

Ollie Robinson is expected to walk out in the whites later this week after several impressive runs in county cricket. The Sussex quick remarked there were plans in place to send Williamson packing pretty early in the innings.

Sussex bowler Robinson, 27, is expected to make his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's this week, following several successful seasons in English county cricket.

"Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease, and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option," Ollie Robinson told tvnz.co.nz.

"That will be Plan A, but if he gets a few more we have got a few Plans Bs and Cs in the background."

Robinson and Williamson have played together before. The duo were part of two short-form games in 2013 and 2014. The former was sacked then by the county for disciplinary issues.

I don’t feel too nervous: Ollie Robinson

Robinson has had a stellar rise in his first-class career with 195 wickets at an average of 17.29 since 2018. With a strong England bowling lineup, a Test debut was always a challenge.

The 27-year-old, on his part, said he was ready:

“I do feel like if I get my chance I am ready. I don’t feel too nervous at the moment and I feel like I should take to it fairly well," Ollie Robinson said, while saying he had the ability to rise to the occasion.

“Any game of cricket that I play, I always play at 110 per cent. I call it ‘white line fever’ where I’m a changed character when I go on the field. It just gives me that little extra boost when I’m able to go at players and bowl at better players and go at them.

"I definitely feel like I've got different gears that I can step up to in Test cricket," he added.