Oman vs Namibia, 5th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Oman will lock horns with Namibia in the final game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday (April 7) at Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman.

In the 4th T20I, JP Kotze was terrific to provide a blistering start for the Namibian team. Malan Kruger (3) and Gerhard Erasmus (5) could not be potent enough with their performances.

However, David Wiese supported Kotze well, before the latter was dismissed on a well-compiled 78 off 51. Then, Wiese shifted gears and went on to score 51 off 32, as the visitors posted a series-high total of 164. Samay Shrivastava was the pick of the bowlers for Oman with two scalps.

In reply, the hosts had a 37-run opening stand, with Naseem Khushi (34) and Jatinder Singh (14). Afterwards, skipper Aqib Ilyas (24) and Mohammad Nadeem (30) were the key contributors as Oman could only score 140 in their designated 20 overs.

With the series tied at 2-2, it will be interesting to see which one of them wins this series.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia, 5th T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 7, 2024, Sunday, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head

The Oman team took a 3-2 lead over the Namibian team in the overall head-to-head record after winning the 4th T20I on Friday. It will be up to Namibia, if they can even the record, or let Oman continue the dominance.

Total matches played: 5

Oman won: 3

Namibia won: 2

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

As the series has progressed, the spinners have come into picture and secured more breakthroughs. The same can be witnessed in this game as well; however, the pacers could get wickets with the new ball. Moreover, the totals of over 150 can be a winning score for the teams.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24 to 32 degrees celsius in Muscat on Sunday. Although a slight humidity will hamper the players, it will get better as the game progresses.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

Namibia

JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Although the Namibian team produced a terrific comeback in the last game, Oman are a balanced side, with better fast bowlers. Expect the hosts to win the series on the back of their all-round performance.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

