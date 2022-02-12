OMN vs IRE prediction: Who will win the Oman Quadrangular Series 3rd T20I?

Oman and Ireland will lock horns in the third game of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series 2022 on Saturday, February 12. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat is set to host the exciting clash.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, can be a destructive force, but they have blown a tad hot and cold in recent times. Paul Stirling is a power-hitter and he recently gave an account of his skills while playing for Islamabad United in the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

Stirling will open the batting with Alex Hales to make life tough for the bowlers. Skipper Balbirnie brings in a lot of experience and needs to lend the power-hitters enough support. Balbirnie should be batting in the middle-order if not opening the batting.

Curtis Campher should be high on confidence, having picked up a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. Campher, who appeared for South Africa in the 2018 U19 World Cup, can also play the big shots if the situation demands him to do so.

Simi Singh and Andy McBrine need to take charge of the spin department and also contribute with the bat in hand. Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Craig Young need to take the responsibility of picking up wickets with the new ball.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, got off to a poor start in the series with a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Nepal on Friday.

After being put in to bat first, Oman could only manage 135 for the loss of six wickets. Their top order batters got starts, but failed to convert. Skipper Maqsood and Mohammad Nadeem put on 61 runs for the fifth wicket to keep Oman in the game.

Abinash Bohara broke the partnership after dismissing Nadeem, who scored 31. Maqsood went on to stay unbeaten on 43 off 41 with four fours and a six.

The run-chase went down to the wire with nine to win off the last over. Nepal romped home with three balls left. Kaleemullah picked up two wickets, but his effort went in vain. Dipendra Singh Airee scored an unbeaten 53-ball 73.

Will Oman beat Ireland?

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Ireland are much stronger on paper compared to Oman. Moreover, Maqsood and Co. will be low on confidence after losing to Nepal. Ireland will go into the next match as the favorites.

Prediction: Ireland to win the match.

