OMN vs WI Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Oman (OMN) and West Indies (WI) are set to lock horns in the Super Sixes Match 7 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesday, July 5 at 12:30 pm IST. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, have already been knocked out of the tournament. The Caribbean team would not be a part of the ODI World Cup for the first time. They are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.510.

They will go into the game after losing to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by seven wickets on July 1. After being put in to bat first, West Indies were shot out for 181 in 43.5 overs. Barring Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, none of their batters stepped up.

Scotland were dominating in their run-chase and tracked down the target with 39 balls left in their innings. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, in the meantime, would not be a part of the last two games. They will return to the Caribbean as a part of workload management before the Test series against India that starts on July 12.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, will be playing for pride, having already been knocked out of the competition. They will be looking to get a win under their belt and finish their campaign on a positive note.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - OMN vs WI Prediction: Can West Indies beat Oman?

West Indies have lost three matches in a row, but are expected to return to winning ways against Oman. Having already faced the disappointment of not being able to advance to the World Cup, the Caribbean unit will be looking to salvage some pride. The highest they can finish in the Super Sixes table is at No. 4 and they will want to win this match.

Prediction: West Indies to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match

Poll : Who will win the West Indies vs Oman match? Yes No 0 votes