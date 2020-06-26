'On his day, Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world,' says India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour opined that an in-form Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world, especially in white-ball cricket.

He also added that the Indian vice-captain enjoyed the backing of the selectors because of the potential he possesses.

Rohit Sharma is an undisputed king of white-ball cricket

The Indian cricket team's batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world when he is in prime form, especially in limited-overs cricket. The former Indian opening batsman also lauded the Mumbai Indians skipper's ability to dominate the bowling attack without taking any risks.

Vikram Rathour shared his views on the current Indian batting line-up in an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live.

Vikram Rathour was asked about Rohit Sharma's success as an opening batsman, especially with the 5 centuries he scored at the 2019 World Cup. The batting coach opined that an on-song Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world, especially in the limited-overs formats.

"On his day, I think he is the best batsman in the world, especially in white-ball cricket. He has got great gameplans in white-ball cricket and that is being converted to Test cricket as well."

Rathour expressed delight that the Indian opener has carried his form even to the longer version of the game and was full of praise for his performances in the Test series against South Africa.

"Unfortunately in New Zealand, he got injured and couldn't play the Test series but the kind of batting he did against South Africa in the last Test series we played in India, I think he was a revelation."

The former Punjab opener attributed Rohit Sharma's success to his ability to bat at a rapid pace without taking any risks, much like Virat Kohli.

"His strength is that he can take bowlers apart without taking any risk. He keeps on playing the cricketing shots, keeps backing his ability to hit straight. Without playing too many risky shots, he can still play at a phenomenal strike rate. So, that I think is his strength and on his day as I said earlier he can be the best player in the world, without doubt."

Vikram Rathour on the backing Rohit Sharma received as a young cricketer

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed great success after taking up the opener's role in 2013

Vikram Rathour, who has also served as a selector, was asked about the phenomenal comeback Rohit Sharma made to the Indian team after being sidelined for some period.

He responded that getting dropped sometimes acts as a boon for a cricketer, as he can then come back with a renewed vigour.

"I think getting dropped sometimes helps you as a cricketer, if you have got the ability, which Rohit always had. I was part of the selection committee when Rohit came into the Indian cricket team. There were lot of times initially in his career when he did not do to well."

Rathour added that the backing given to Rohit Sharma was not an undue favour and it was only due to the talent he possessed. He expressed delight that the talented batsman had made the best of his chances to now emerge as one of the top batsmen in the game.

"But the kind of backing that was provided for him, nobody was doing any charity. Everybody was backing him because they could see the ability that he had, everybody could see what he could bring to the Indian team once he starts doing well, which he did. Eventually, he started coming good. And now he is the top batsman in the world."