IND vs ENG 2021: "Rohit= Nervous thirties"- Twitterati is disappointed as Rohit Sharma fails to convert a start yet again

Indian opener Rohit Sharma(36 in 107 balls) failed to convert yet another start in Test cricket as he fell to a short ball on the stroke of Lunch on Day 2.
Fans were left disappointed after witnessing the departure of Rohit Sharma, as he threw his wicket away after doing all the hard work until that point.
Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best exponents of the pull shot in world cricket today, but the shot is becoming his weakness in Test cricket in recent times. Even in Australia earlier this year, Rohit Sharma got out while playing a pull shot after getting set at the crease.
Indian cricket fans were frustrated after watching Rohit fail to convert his start yet again in Test cricket. They took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and slammed the 34-year-old for playing a careless shot just before Lunch.
Some of them feel that in Test cricket these days, Rohit is playing like he did pre-2013 days as he is showing a lot of promise before throwing his wicket away.
Twitterati is disappointed after Rohit Sharma fails to convert a start yet again
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put India ahead with an impressive 97-run opening partnership
Before getting dismissed, Rohit Sharma put on an impressive 97-run opening stand with KL Rahul(48) to give India a great start in their first innings. It is now on to the middle order to cash in on a good start and build the innings forward.
The 34-year old's scores in overseas Test matches while opening are 26, 52, 44, 7, 34, 30, and 36. Except once, he has crossed 25 runs on all occasions but has failed to convert them into substantial scores.
He has successfully weathered the storm in the initial stages of the innings against the likes of Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad in testing conditions in his opening career so far.
Team management will hope that Rohit Sharma can build on the starts he is getting and score big runs in upcoming games.