IND vs ENG 2021: "Rohit= Nervous thirties"- Twitterati is disappointed as Rohit Sharma fails to convert a start yet again

Indian opener Rohit Sharma(36 in 107 balls) failed to convert yet another start in Test cricket as he fell to a short ball on the stroke of Lunch on Day 2.

Fans were left disappointed after witnessing the departure of Rohit Sharma, as he threw his wicket away after doing all the hard work until that point.

Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best exponents of the pull shot in world cricket today, but the shot is becoming his weakness in Test cricket in recent times. Even in Australia earlier this year, Rohit Sharma got out while playing a pull shot after getting set at the crease.

Indian cricket fans were frustrated after watching Rohit fail to convert his start yet again in Test cricket. They took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and slammed the 34-year-old for playing a careless shot just before Lunch.

Some of them feel that in Test cricket these days, Rohit is playing like he did pre-2013 days as he is showing a lot of promise before throwing his wicket away.

Twitterati is disappointed after Rohit Sharma fails to convert a start yet again

#RohitSharma is playing like the pre-2013 Rohit. Doing the hard yards yet not getting a big score.



Also, England were going to complete the first session being wicketless. Pch.#INDvENG #IndvEng1stTest — Aditya Sahay (@adisahay7) August 5, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 we will be waiting for ur Century 🤲💙🤞#RohitSharma — Pooja 🍀 (@khot_pooja) August 5, 2021

Same old story same shot and catch at the same place ...getting set and throwing wicket saami ni century kottamani cheppandayya #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Er1QOSJ1GT — Bhargav (@Bhargavanenenu) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma as Test opener in overseas:



26(77)

52(98)

44(74)

7(21)

34(68)

30(81)

36(107)



He is starting so well but getting dismissed at similar stages time & again - feel for him after working so hard in the tough conditions. #RohitSharma #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/9DaufFszl8 — BBN (@TheBigBreakingN) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma after throwing away his wicket again after getting a start😭 #RohitSharma #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/yty8Y22ksc — Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) August 5, 2021

After all the hard-work,all the patience, just 3 balls before the lunch; Sharmaji got carried away!

Couldn't resist the temptation to pull🤦‍♂️

Feels like I've been robbed of my time 😶

Although provided a solid start to the team & laid the foundation but expected a 💯#RohitSharma — Poornendu Shukla (@ps77_shukla) August 5, 2021

#RohitSharma after getting set in every overseas test match- pic.twitter.com/KyIvjHe9dF — I Am Batman (@superman_isgoat) August 5, 2021

Rohit is fabulous in pull shot in shorter formats,but opponent teams makes use of bouncers to get him out after a good start,another good start and lazy loss😑#RohitSharma #bcci #ENGvsIND #TestCricket https://t.co/7NMHTSz2qa — Don p sunny (@donpellissery) August 5, 2021

bhay yaar tu kab convert karega starts ko? thak gaya hoon bro 30s dekh dekh ke. #ENGvIND #RohitSharma — Abhijit (@akpatraaa) August 5, 2021

If you don't make your start count, there will be occasions when you won't get start and then there will be raised fingers questioning your position in the team #RohitSharma — Krishna (@krishnamroy) August 5, 2021

7 innings in the overseas opening.. every single time he has looked compact but every single time has failed to kick on. Disappointing.

We cannot be happy with this as he is a senior batsman and need to deliver runs and not just compactness. #ENGvIND #RohitSharma — Mohit Bohra (@mohitbohra07) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put India ahead with an impressive 97-run opening partnership

Before getting dismissed, Rohit Sharma put on an impressive 97-run opening stand with KL Rahul(48) to give India a great start in their first innings. It is now on to the middle order to cash in on a good start and build the innings forward.

The 34-year old's scores in overseas Test matches while opening are 26, 52, 44, 7, 34, 30, and 36. Except once, he has crossed 25 runs on all occasions but has failed to convert them into substantial scores.

He has successfully weathered the storm in the initial stages of the innings against the likes of Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad in testing conditions in his opening career so far.

Team management will hope that Rohit Sharma can build on the starts he is getting and score big runs in upcoming games.

