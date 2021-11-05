"Once a king, always a king" - Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

The cricketing fraternity extended warm wishes to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he turned 33 on Friday. Kohli is currently leading the Indian side in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Due to his immaculate record across all formats of the game, many already regard Virat Kohli as one of the greatest batters in the game.
However, Virat Kohli has failed to score runs as consistently as he used to in the last two years. On the occasion of his birthday, fans will be hoping and praying that Kohli will return to his peak batting form soon.
Virat Kohli's former teammate Virender Sehwag led the wishes on social media by posting a special message on Twitter addressed to the Indian skipper. Other members of the cricketing fraternity, including his opponents, soon joined in to wish him on his birthday.
Wishes pour in for Virat Kohli on his birthday
Kohli has the worst toss record in the last 50 years: Aakash Chopra
Ahead of India's match against Scotland at the World Cup, Aakash Chopra discussed Virat Kohli's poor toss record. The former Indian batter reckoned that Kohli has the worst record in the last 50 years when it comes to the coin toss. The Indian skipper has lost all three tosses in the World Cup so far.
In a video on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed India's game against Scotland and said:
"What about Kohli and tosses? If you see, he has captained India in eight T20Is this year and won just one toss. If you look at his career, then in the win and loss toss percentage for players who have captained in more than 100 games (across formats), Kohli has the worst record in the last 50 years."
Chopra added:
"He's won the toss in about 40% of matches. And the best is Rahul Dravid's. His was nearly 58-60%. Dhoni is also around 47-18. And Kohli is right around the bottom which means luck doesn't support him."
Dubai will host tonight's crucial contest between India and Scotland. Virat Kohli's side need to win this match to stay alive in the tournament.