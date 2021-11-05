"Once a king, always a king" - Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

The cricketing fraternity extended warm wishes to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he turned 33 on Friday. Kohli is currently leading the Indian side in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Due to his immaculate record across all formats of the game, many already regard Virat Kohli as one of the greatest batters in the game.

However, Virat Kohli has failed to score runs as consistently as he used to in the last two years. On the occasion of his birthday, fans will be hoping and praying that Kohli will return to his peak batting form soon.

Virat Kohli's former teammate Virender Sehwag led the wishes on social media by posting a special message on Twitter addressed to the Indian skipper. Other members of the cricketing fraternity, including his opponents, soon joined in to wish him on his birthday.

Wishes pour in for Virat Kohli on his birthday

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai. I hope you will have a great game today and may god bless you abundantly always. Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai. I hope you will have a great game today and may god bless you abundantly always. https://t.co/eEtQTJBwIy

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy Birthday skipper @imVkohli Wishing you all the success and love. Keep inspiring the younger generations with your game in cricket and make your country more proud! 🤗🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli Happy Birthday skipper @imVkohli Wishing you all the success and love. Keep inspiring the younger generations with your game in cricket and make your country more proud! 🤗🇮🇳#HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/Z8PpG6p3GP

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli https://t.co/pTn8NBZrHh

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/a8Ysq9ff9v

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Once a king always a king, Have a year full of joy and Runs. Happy birthday @imVkohli Once a king always a king, Have a year full of joy and Runs. Happy birthday @imVkohli

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of fitness, batting and chasing big scores. Kohli, the courageous, will always have fans, followers and he will inspire generations to come. Truly destined to go down as one of the All-times greats. @imVkohli Happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of fitness, batting and chasing big scores. Kohli, the courageous, will always have fans, followers and he will inspire generations to come. Truly destined to go down as one of the All-times greats. @imVkohli

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Happy birthday brother @imVkohli I wish you love, peace and happiness.. keep inspiring champion.. love Always 🤗🤎 Happy birthday brother @imVkohli I wish you love, peace and happiness.. keep inspiring champion.. love Always 🤗🤎 https://t.co/FsM3KlSEOH

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! Always a pleasure playing alongside you. Here’s to many more years of success! Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! Always a pleasure playing alongside you. Here’s to many more years of success! https://t.co/iX3364343T

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness🤗. All the best for today's match🇮🇳 Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness🤗. All the best for today's match🇮🇳 https://t.co/pR42NWMVsI

DK @DineshKarthik

Wishing a very happy birthday to As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli . Best wishes always...have a great game tonight! As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always...have a great game tonight! https://t.co/7JpL6BHWMm

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

#HappyBirthdayViratKohli Birthday Greetings to one of the all tirm greats, whose hunger and consistency for greatness has been so inspiring @imVkohli Birthday Greetings to one of the all tirm greats, whose hunger and consistency for greatness has been so inspiring @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/UiNxYqnHhg

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

🏏 23159 runs

💯 70 centuries



🏆 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winner

✅ Most runs and 💯 in international cricket among active players

✅ Fastest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000 ODI runs



Happy Birthday to the 🐐, 👕 443 international matches🏏 23159 runs💯 70 centuries🏆 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winner✅ Most runs and 💯 in international cricket among active players✅ Fastest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000 ODI runsHappy Birthday to the 🐐, @imVkohli 🎉🥳 👕 443 international matches🏏 23159 runs💯 70 centuries🏆 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winner✅ Most runs and 💯 in international cricket among active players✅ Fastest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000 ODI runsHappy Birthday to the 🐐, @imVkohli 🎉🥳 https://t.co/Kdn5OPvGdV

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health. Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health. Many happy returns of the day @imVkohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness and good health. https://t.co/NEkI8HPcf3

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19 Wish you a very happy birthday and have a blessed year ahead @imVkohli Bhai 🎂🎂 Wish you a very happy birthday and have a blessed year ahead @imVkohli Bhai 🎂🎂 https://t.co/ZdmWgJjTkJ

Kohli has the worst toss record in the last 50 years: Aakash Chopra

Ahead of India's match against Scotland at the World Cup, Aakash Chopra discussed Virat Kohli's poor toss record. The former Indian batter reckoned that Kohli has the worst record in the last 50 years when it comes to the coin toss. The Indian skipper has lost all three tosses in the World Cup so far.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed India's game against Scotland and said:

"What about Kohli and tosses? If you see, he has captained India in eight T20Is this year and won just one toss. If you look at his career, then in the win and loss toss percentage for players who have captained in more than 100 games (across formats), Kohli has the worst record in the last 50 years."

Chopra added:

"He's won the toss in about 40% of matches. And the best is Rahul Dravid's. His was nearly 58-60%. Dhoni is also around 47-18. And Kohli is right around the bottom which means luck doesn't support him."

Dubai will host tonight's crucial contest between India and Scotland. Virat Kohli's side need to win this match to stay alive in the tournament.

