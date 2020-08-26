'One of the best bowlers I've faced': Virat Kohli and others react to James Anderson's 600 Test wickets 

England’s James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and only the first fast-bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he sent back Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than James Anderson are all spinners – Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

James Anderson achieved the feat with his 14th ball of the fifth day. The landmark wicket came after quite a few dropped catches and rain-delayed games.

Due to several catches which were dropped off his bowling, James Anderson could not surpass Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to the 600-wicket landmark (in terms of the number of balls bowled). However, he is still the second-fastest to achieve the feat.

He took a total of 33717 deliveries to claim his 600th wicket as compared to Muttiah Muralitharan (33711), Shane Warne (34919) and Anil Kumble (38494).

The 38-year-old picked up three wickets in the second Test in which Pakistan crumbled for 236 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. The match ended in a draw due to bad light and rain, with both teams playing just one inning each.

Speaking after achieving the feat, Anderson said:

"I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer. But in this Test I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet."

He cheekily added:

"Can I reach 700? Why not?"

James Anderson has given most of his career to Test cricket

James Anderson last played an ODI in the 2015 World Cup

James Anderson last played an ODI at the 2015 World Cup, after which he turned his focus to Test cricket. In the shortest format, he has played only 44 games.

Having made his debut in 2002, James Anderson has played 194 ODIs, 19 T20Is and 156 Tests. In ODIs and T20Is, he has 169 and 18 wickets, respectively.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his 600 wickets:

One of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills. Cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson. My abiding memory of him : Virat v Anderson 2018 series in England.🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

600. Jimmy Anderson. One of the greatest.... 🙌😇 #ENGvsPAK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2020

#600JA Couldn’t be a greater ambassador for Test Cricket than James Anderson! He’s an excellent example to young kids that to win a Cricket Oscar be great in Test Cricket! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020

Incredible 600 by @jimmy9 . What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate. #JamesAnderson #600TestWickets #England pic.twitter.com/dVFMqPvuwA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020

600 is a lot of wickets for a fast bowler; a tribute to skill and fitness. And @jimmy9 has shown he is as good as any. Fabulous career and a place among the greats of the game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020

For a fast-bowler to play 156 test matches is an incredible achievement, a testament of his endurance. And becoming the first fast bowler to 600 test wickets is a just reward for the hard-work & the passion with which @jimmy9 has played his cricket. Many congratulations #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/RGOdReZXuL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2020