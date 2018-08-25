Fantasy: One player for each team from other teams before WC 2019

Vishal Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 198 // 25 Aug 2018, 16:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup just around the horizon, every team will now be looking to find the right balance of their team going into this major tournament but not all team manage to complete the jigsaw and get the right team and those who able to find the right combination go on to win the coveted prize.

Here are players for each team from other teams who could be able to bring up the right combination going into the world cup

Bangladesh - Andre Russell

Andre Russel

Bangladesh has always been a team which is so close but yet so far from winning games which matters the most. They lack a genuine match winner who can be deadly with bat and also be handy with the ball. Andre Russell can be the perfect fit for the team.

Russell can take the game away from the opponents in the span of few overs. In the 90 odd ODIs that he has played, he has 985 runs with a strike rate of just above 130 and also has taken 64 wickets with an economy of just below 6 which good for a third fast bowler. The numbers don't justify the kind of player that he is. Russell's ability to hit huge sixes in death overs make him a priceless component in any lineup while he can also be just as impressive with the ball as well.

.Bangladesh is now going into their 6th World Cup but has never managed to qualify for the semi-finals. Russell can be the one who can take them to the next level in this tournament.

1 / 8 NEXT