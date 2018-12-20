One record where Virat Kohli is behind Cheteshwar Pujara

Sachin Arora // 20 Dec 2018, 11:54 IST

The success of Pujara is equally important for the Indian team

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century at Perth but it did not result into an Indian victory. Runs which are scored in a losing cause often lose their sheen. Batsmen who have the ability to take their team across the finishing line are considered to be more effective than others.

Talking about the Indian team, overseas performance has always been a bone of contention for the Indian batting unit. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane are three pillars of the current Indian batting line-up. Let us take a look at their records in overseas Test wins for India:

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (864)

Rahane has been part of 11 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 864 runs in those matches at an average of 50.82 with 3 centuries and 4 fifties.

#2 Virat Kohli (871 runs)

Kohli has been part of 12 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 871 runs in those matches at an average of 43.55 with 3 centuries and 3 fifties.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara (901)

Pujara has been part of 10 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 901 runs in those matches at an average of 56.31 with 4 centuries and 3 fifties.

Conclusion

Looking at the above record it becomes clear that Pujara has scored more runs for India in winning causes abroad than Kohli, which gives the impression that his contribution has been more vital for India's success overseas. But, this is just one side of the story.

Kohli has scored 7 centuries abroad in losing causes. This raises the question - Has Kohli not been able to take India across the finishing line more often or has he done his bit but not received enough support from other batsmen to take India across the finishing line?

Cricket is a team game and a batsman can take his team close to a win on the basis of individual brilliance, but to win, a combined effort is required. The above stats convey a fact that whenever other Indian batsmen like Pujara and Rahane have supported Kohli, India have come out triumphant.

So, it would be safe to assume that Kohli is doing his part as a batsman more often than not, but the others are not supporting him that often. Failing to click as a batting unit is one of the primary causes for India's failure abroad.

