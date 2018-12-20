×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

One record where Virat Kohli is behind Cheteshwar Pujara 

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Stats
188   //    20 Dec 2018, 11:54 IST


The success of Pujara is equally important for the Indian team
The success of Pujara is equally important for the Indian team

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century at Perth but it did not result into an Indian victory. Runs which are scored in a losing cause often lose their sheen. Batsmen who have the ability to take their team across the finishing line are considered to be more effective than others.

Talking about the Indian team, overseas performance has always been a bone of contention for the Indian batting unit. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane are three pillars of the current Indian batting line-up. Let us take a look at their records in overseas Test wins for India:

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (864)

Rahane has been part of 11 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 864 runs in those matches at an average of 50.82 with 3 centuries and 4 fifties.

#2 Virat Kohli (871 runs)

Kohli has been part of 12 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 871 runs in those matches at an average of 43.55 with 3 centuries and 3 fifties.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara (901)

Pujara has been part of 10 Test matches which India won abroad and has scored 901 runs in those matches at an average of 56.31 with 4 centuries and 3 fifties.

Conclusion

Looking at the above record it becomes clear that Pujara has scored more runs for India in winning causes abroad than Kohli, which gives the impression that his contribution has been more vital for India's success overseas. But, this is just one side of the story.

Kohli has scored 7 centuries abroad in losing causes. This raises the question - Has Kohli not been able to take India across the finishing line more often or has he done his bit but not received enough support from other batsmen to take India across the finishing line?

Cricket is a team game and a batsman can take his team close to a win on the basis of individual brilliance, but to win, a combined effort is required. The above stats convey a fact that whenever other Indian batsmen like Pujara and Rahane have supported Kohli, India have come out triumphant.

So, it would be safe to assume that Kohli is doing his part as a batsman more often than not, but the others are not supporting him that often. Failing to click as a batting unit is one of the primary causes for India's failure abroad.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
How Cheteshwar Pujara is getting the best out of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: From Johannesburg to Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: Virat Kohli's innings on day...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: The quintessential Test cricketer
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 2500 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara spares India's blushes on day 1 at...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: 4 important lessons...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the First Test 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us